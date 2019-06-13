Nexen Tire Builds Custom Jeep Gladiator to Honor Deserving Purple Heart Recipient

Nexen Hero program kicked off May 15 announcing a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S equipped with 35-Inch Nexen Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road Mud Terrain Tires will be given to a deserving Purple Heart recipient

Legendary car builder Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs in Corona, Calif. selected to lead project following his legendary build of a 2019 Dodge Challenger for Nexen Tire’s “American Muscle for American Heroes” campaign

Custom 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S features several high-quality aftermarket parts from Mopar and partner companies in addition to one-of-a-kind Nexen Tire and Purple Heart graphics

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., (June 5, 2019) — Nexen Tire America Inc., a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV / light truck and winter tires, has announced the details of the fully-customized 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S which will be given away National Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7 to a combat-wounded veteran as part of the Nexen Hero program. Featuring Nexen 35-Inch Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road Mud Terrain tires, the giveaway is sequel to the highly successful ‘American Muscle for American Heroes’ program that ran last year. Just like last year’s program, Nexen Tire and The Purple Heart Foundation have teamed up for a second time to honor a well-deserving Purple Heart recipient – this time with a customized 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

Purple Heart recipient and retired Marine Cpl. Steven Diaz was selected by the Purple Heart Foundation as the first program’s recipient of a custom 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T 392 Scat Pack equipped with Nexen Roadian HP Street Sport All-Season radial tires. The program is designed to show Nexen Tire’s gratitude for the safety and security provided by U.S. service members and veterans, and Diaz exemplified the traits worthy of a giveaway like the one organized by Nexen Tire. Diaz was severely wounded by an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) explosion while conducting combat operations in Iraq in 2005. The incident left him with the permanent effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and a seizure disorder. Steven is now medically retired from the military and has used his experiences and recovery process to dedicate himself to helping other veterans suffering from similar injuries. He co-founded an organization called Hidden Wounds which helps “Heroes battle the invisible war at home” and he currently serves as its chief operating officer and program manager.

This year’s program features an iconic vehicle that has been one of the most exciting vehicle launches in decades. With the help of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Nexen Tire America was able to purchase one of the first publicly available 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S’s in the nation. Waiting for the Gladiator was legendary car builder Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs who took his original knowledge of the first campaign to spearhead the Gladiator build. This year’s program includes five 35-inch Nexen Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road Mud Terrain tires which have been paired with GRID GD5 off-road wheels finished in a gloss graphite milled hue. The build also features several genuine Mopar performance and off-road parts, which have been specifically designed for the all-new Gladiator. The exterior of the Gladiator features bold Purple Heart and Nexen Tire graphics designed to help bring awareness to the nation’s Purple Heart recipients and Nexen Tire America’s dedication to honoring the nation’s wounded veterans.

Companies and products partnering in the build include:

Nexen 35-inch Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road Mud Terrain Tires

LINE-X PLATINUM bedliner featuring UV stability and a lifetime warranty

GRID G5 Off-Road Wheels

Katzkin Automotive Leather seats

Mopar Steel tube-door kit

Jeep Grab Handles

Jeep 2-inch lift complete suspension kit featuring Fox Racing shocks

Mopar Map kit for interior

Jeep three-piece Rubicon front bumper

Mopar grill and winch guard

Mopar winch guard light mounting bracket

Mopar 7-inch off-road LED light kit

Rubicon auxiliary switch bank

Mopar-brand upgraded floor mats

Program promotion by Ignite Design & Advertising, Inc. and DRIVEN360 Integrated Brand Marketing & Communications Firm

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

“The incredible success of the American Muscle for American Heroes program helped Nexen Tire bring national awareness to the sacrifice of Purple Heart so we are excited to announce the details of the Jeep Gladiator which will be presented to another deserving Purple Heart recipient,” said John Hagan, executive vice president of sales for Nexen Tire America Inc. “The nation’s wounded veterans have given so much to the country that it was our privilege to bring together an incredible group of patriotic build partners to create one of the most incredible Jeep Gladiators in the country for a select Purple Heart recipient.”

The Nexen Hero nomination period runs May 15 to July 24 and the recipient will be announced August 7, National Purple Heart Day. Nominees must be a member of Military Order of The Purple Heart and the Jeep Gladiator recipient will be selected by members of the Purple Heart Foundation based on a variety of factors including heroism, sacrifice and an ongoing commitment to their community.

For more information on the Purple Heart Foundation, visit https://purpleheartfoundation.org.

Please visit http://www.nexentireusa.com/nexenhero to nominate a Purple Heart recipient and for official giveaway rules.

For all media inquiries, please contact media@nexentireusa.com

About Purple Heart Foundation:

The Purple Heart Foundation is a 501(c)3 Veteran Service Organization that fundraises for programs, services and resources that benefit veterans and their families. Over the past 60 years, the Purple Heart Foundation has funded academic scholarships, the MOPH National Service Officer program, research efforts and resources regarding veteran issues such as Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury, grants for service dogs, and much more. The Purple Heart Foundation’s Mission is to holistically enhance the quality of life of all veterans and their families, providing them with direct service and fostering an environment of camaraderie and goodwill among combat wounded veterans.

About Nexen Tire:

Inspired by Nexen’s global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV / light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price.