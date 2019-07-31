DEI Introduces a Full Line of GOLD™ Heat Protection Products

Avon Lake, OH, (July 30, 2019) – DEI’s new GOLD™ product line, developed for high performance street and grassroots and professional motorsports, protects critical components – lines, hose and wire from excessive heat that can reduce performance or cause failure.

Heat Sheath GOLD™ protects cables, hose and lines from excessive heat in the most demanding motorsports applications. Heat Sheath GOLD is manufactured with a 20 oz. heat-treated lock weave pattern base glass fiber rated to 1100°F and a metalized polyimide gold lamination capable of handling radiant heat up to 800°F. This product is available in multiple diameters from 1/2” to 2 1/4”x 36”.

Heat Shroud GOLD™, developed from the same material as Heat Sheath GOLD, Heat Shroud GOLD also protects wires, cable and hose and has an adjustable diameter from 1/2” – 1-1/4” x 36” length and comes with a convenient hook and loop closure. The open edge allows installation or removal without the trouble of disconnecting wires, cables or hose.

Cool Cover™ GOLDAir Tube Cover reduces heat at the air intake improving air density for added horsepower. Designed to fit air intakes up to 4” in diameter and 28” length, Cool Cover GOLD also features the convenience of a full length hook and loop closure design for easy install and removal and can be trimmed to the required length.

Heat Screen GOLD™ metalized radiant matting offers the most versatile way to reduce heat in a vehicle and protect body panels. Only .031” thick, this low profile matting can be used to protect body panels, air boxes, firewalls, transmission tunnels, intake air tubes, floorboards, under carpet or any location where heat is being transferred to the interior. Simply apply with DEI Hi-Temp Adhesive spray or mechanical fasteners with the reflective side facing the heat source.

Reflect-A-GOLD™ Heat Reflective Sheet handles continuous temperatures up to 800°F and is easy to apply to firewalls, bulkheads, engine covers, floors, seat bottoms – most any area that could benefit from heat protection. Available in either roll or sheet form in a variety of sizes, Reflect-A-Gold Heat Reflective Sheet also has a radiant heat resistance to 800°F and can be custom cut in length, or width up to 24” and with a self-adhesive backing.

All of DEI’s GOLD heat protection products can be trimmed to the correct length as needed and resist UV degradation.

For more information about DEI’s GOLD heat protection products, including part numbers and all available sizes, please visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect with DEI on Facebook or Twitter or subscribe to DEI’s You Tube channel.

About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)

Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat™ brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™.