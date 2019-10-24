DEI Introduces Jeep® Gladiator (JT) Headliner/Side Window Kit

Designed to add insulation and sound deadening

for improved interior comfort and sound quality

Avon Lake, OH, (October 24, 2019) – The Jeep® Gladiator open air pickup is one of the most exciting vehicles to be introduced by Jeep in years, and now DEI, the leader in automotive heat and sound control, is hot on the trail by introducing a JT headliner kit to improve interior comfort and sound quality. Designed with a dual purpose of sound deadening and insulation, the headliner kit greatly reduces distracting road noise while insulating the interior from extreme heat or cold. Rides on or off the trail are much more enjoyable and the final product is a professional look that will add to resale value.

Made from marine grade foam that resists mold and mildew, the seven-piece Jeep headliner is custom cut and CNC machined for a perfect OE fit. Installation is easy.

Simply peel, position in place and stick-on for a secure fit. DEI’s Gladiator kit is available now in two finish options – Original or Leather Look. Original finish is available in three attractive colors: black, gray and white. Leather Look is available in black or gray.

Original Look Leather Look

050183 Black 050186 Gray

050184 Gray 050187 Black

050185 White

For more information about DEI’s full range of heat and sound control products for Jeep including headliners and other products for the Jeep Wrangler TJ, JK and JL, please visit DesignEngineering.com or download DEI’s Jeep catalog, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Pinterest, or subscribe to DEI’s Garage Series on You Tube.

About Design Engineering, Inc.® (DEI)

Design Engineering, Inc.® (DEI) is the leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance innovative heat and sound control products. DEI sells worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – Automotive, Race, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. Formed in 1995, the company is located in Avon Lake, OH. Additional DEI related brands marketed worldwide are CryO2™ cryogenic intake systems and related accessories, Boom Mat® acoustical insulation and sound deadening products and Radiator Relief™ performance coolant additives.