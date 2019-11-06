NEXEN TIRE ANNOUNCES THE ROADIAN GTX – ALL-NEW CROSSOVER SUV GRAND TOURING TIRE DELIVERING UNMATCHED RELIABILITY AND COMFORT

— New Roadian GTX Marks the Latest Addition to Its Robust Line of Long-Lasting, High-Performance Tires —

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., (Nov. 5, 2019) — Nexen Tire America, Inc. announced the global debut of the all-new Roadian GTX grand-touring tire at this year’s Specialty Equipment Manufacturing Association (SEMA) Show. The highly anticipated Roadian GTX encompasses all the company’s latest technological advances in tire development and manufacturing and will cater to the small crossover- and midsize-SUV segments. Nexen set out to develop one of the most competitive tier-one tire solutions available on the CUV/SUV market today understanding that durability, ride comfort and affordability are at the forefront of consumer’s needs. The crossover and midsize-SUV vehicle segment is one of the fastest-growing automotive segments in the U.S. and the Roadian GTX tire gives drivers a top-tier, high-performance tire solution at an affordable price.

Now more than ever, consumers are more particular when selecting tires, demanding longer tread life and top-tier mileage warranties. The all-new Roadian GTX offers a segment-leading 70,000-mile warranty in addition to 36-months of roadside assistance. The Roadian GTX is available for more than 90% of the most popular CUV/SUV OEM tire sizes in the market today, and like many of Nexen’s existing tires — such as the Roadian MTX Xtreme off-road tire — the Roadian GTX is backed by the same 45-day or 500-mile money back guarantee trial.

Specifications of the all-new Roadian GTX grand-touring all-season tire include:

680 A A U.T.Q.G. treadwear rating

Available in more than 34 sizes

Sizes range from 17- to 22-inches

Speed rating H, V & W available

Top-tier 70,000-mile warranty

36-month roadside assistance

“Crossovers and mid-size SUVs are dominating the new and used car markets and we at Nexen Tire know these drivers need a top-tier tire solution at an affordable price point. That is why we developed the Roadian GTX,” said John Hagan, executive vice president of sales for Nexen Tire America, Inc. “Many families rely on a single vehicle for all their transportation needs, which causes additional mileage and the need for more tread life out of tires. The Roadian GTX not only delivers incredible tread life, it also provides superior ride-quality and overall reliability.”

For more information or to arrange a demo of the Roadian GTX at SEMA, please contact media@nexentireusa.com.

About Nexen Tire: Inspired by Nexen’s global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV / light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price.



