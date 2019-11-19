Registration for KOH 2020 is Now Open!

Ready, Set, Register!

That’s right ladies and gentlemen! Registration for the 2020 Nitto King of the Hammers Powered by Optima Batteries is now open!

You can access registration, as well as rent YellowBrick trackers, purchase garage locations, and pay for your tech fees and qualifying (for those classes in which qualifying is optional) right under the “Racer” tab of the Event Page HERE!

**Note** USAC for the 2020 race season will be available at Ultra4License.com starting Wednesday, November 20th.

Remember, just like in previous years, you need to be logged into your driver profile to register. If you don’t remember your username and password, shoot Lindsey an email at Lindsey@Ultra4Racing.com with your name and car number, and she can get you into your account.

Be sure to register for KOH 2020 before December 10th for the best prices, regardless of which race(s) you will be competing in.

Spectator tickets and camping passes for friends and family will be available soon, so keep an eye out for that as well. As always, we’ll announce when these big items go on sale via social media and email.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask! You can contact us at Info@ultra4racing.com.