Team Nitto Tire Sweeps the Podium at King of the Hammers

Josh Blyler earns his first King of the Hammers win with Team Nitto while Erik Miller and Marcos Gomez round out the top three spots at the opening race of the Ultra4 Racing season on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Cypress, Calif. (February 10, 2020) – Nitto Tire U.S.A., a leading manufacturer of off-road and street performance tires, has announced that Team Nitto drivers Josh Blyler, Erik Miller and Marcos Gomez have swept the podium at the 2020 Nitto King of the Hammers race in Johnson Valley, California.

The King of the Hammers race marks the beginning of the 2020 Ultra4 Racing series and is widely regarded as the toughest single-day off-road race in the world with over 212 miles covered in less than 12 hours. In the race’s unlimited 4400 class, the drivers pilot custom race buggies through a course that includes both high speed desert running and highly technical rock crawling. To win, a competitor must display remarkable stamina, skill and have the proper equipment to withstand the rigorous conditions.

2020 marks both Blylers’ first win at King of the Hammers and the second time that Nitto Tire has swept the podium at the King of the Hammers, with the last sweep taking place in 2017. Taking second place was longtime Team Nitto driver and two-time King of the Hammers winner Erik Miller with Nitto Driver Marcos Gomez securing the podium sweep with a third-place finish. All drivers and teams were competing on Nitto’s capable, durable and race-proven Trail Grappler M/T tire.

“The entire team at Nitto Tire is extremely proud of our amazing drivers and their incredible accomplishment at one of the toughest off-road races in the world,” said Chris Corbett, Nitto Tire U.S.A.’s events and motorsports manager. “This race pushes competitors and their rigs to the extreme, so a reliable, durable and race-proven tire like the Nitto Trail Grappler M/T is crucial to success. Speeding through the desert and navigating countless rock obstacles, the right tire is one of the single biggest factors in determining whether or not you end up on top of the podium.”

About Nitto Tire® Nitto Tire (www.nittotire.com) develops performance tires for all uses, including racing, off-road and street. Using state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facilities in both Japan and the United States, Nitto provides innovative and high-quality performance tires for the most demanding automotive enthusiasts. For more information about Nitto or its products, visit the company’s web site or contact the company directly. Nitto is a registered trademark of Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc., located at 5665 Plaza Drive, Ste. 250, Cypress, CA 90630