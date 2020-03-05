Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Special Activities for Jeep Enthusiasts June 12-14

BUTLER COUNTY, PA (March 3, 2020) – It’s been ten years since Jeep enthusiasts starting rolling into Butler County, Pa. for a weekend of Jeep-themed activities in the birthplace of the jeep. On June 12-14, the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival will celebrate a decade of bringing together Jeep owners from across the nation with special activities to commemorate the milestone.

“The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival has provided Jeep owners the opportunity to have fun with their Jeep and meet others from more than 30 states who share their passion for Jeeps,” said Todd Wagner, president of the Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association, organizers of the event. “Bantam is one-of-a-kind because it provides a wide-range of Jeep-themed activities and attractions for all types of Jeeps.”

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Festival organizers are offering special activities for 2020. They include:

● 10th Anniversary Parade: On June 12, Butler, Pa. will be invaded by 1,500 Jeeps that will travel several miles on a route that will take them through downtown. The parade will culminate in the annual Jeep Invasion, a street party where more than 15,000 people will fill the streets to admire a colorful array of 1,000 customized Jeeps.

● Historic Bantam Building Photo Opportunity: The American Bantam Car Company built the world’s original Jeep in just 45 days in 1940. Only one building still remains, and Jeep owners will have an exclusive opportunity to have their Jeep’s photo taken in front of the building.

● 1981 Jeep Scrambler Raffle: The Festival is restoring a 1981 Jeep Scrambler that will be given to one lucky raffle ticket purchaser on Saturday, June 13. Just over 27,000 of these Jeeps were made in the 1980s. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold for this exclusive Bantam-edition resto-mod.

Festival Plans Other Activities and Enhancements for 2020

The on-site trails and Jeep Playground obstacle course give Jeep owners the chance to take their Jeep off-road and test their driving skills. Thousands of Jeep owners, from novice drivers to seasoned pros, enjoy the various trails, obstacles and mud pit. New Playground additions and trail enhancements will give drivers something new to experience in 2020.

The Easy Riders Trail Ride, a new off-site trail, is geared toward beginners who want to give off-road driving a try but aren’t quite ready to tackle driving over rocks and navigating steep hills. This activity expands the offerings geared for stock Jeeps, such as the State Park Scenic Tour, Jeep Team Challenge, Bantam Poker Run and Mystery Road Rally.



The Festival also plans to expand activities that were introduced in 2019 including the fun-filled Barbee Jeep Race and colorful Festival of Lights contest that will be held on Saturday evening, June 13.

“We are excited to reach this milestone and celebrate the decade of mud and fun that we have provided for Jeep enthusiasts since 2011,” remarked Patti Jo Lambert, the Festival’s director since its inception. “Bantam has grown in so many ways, and it’s truly rewarding to see the impact we’ve made for thousands of Jeep owners who make the event an annual must-do family experience.”

In addition to activities for Jeep owners to do with their vehicle, Bantam also provides hours of entertainment for Jeep enthusiasts. More than 150 vendors from across the United States will be selling the latest Jeep parts and accessories, a Jeep History Exhibit will feature a special exhibition of Jeeps along with the Faces of Jeep grille display and a military encampment will demonstrate how Jeeps were used and soldiers lived during various wars. Spectators can watch vehicles test their skills on the Jeep Playground and participate in contests and raffles with thousands of dollars in prizes.

The three-day event is held at Cooper’s Lake Campground near Slippery Rock, Pa, about an hour north of Pittsburgh. Online registration for Jeep owners is required and pre-registration ends May 8. Limited on-site registration will be available June 12-14. Daily admission is offered for those who simply want to see all that the Festival offers for $10 for adults and $3 for children. Learn more about the 2020 Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival at www.bantamjeepfestival.com.