Hi-Lift® Under Seat Mount for Jeep Gladiator Shipping Nov. 1st!

A convenient and secure Hi-Lift® Jack storage option for Jeep Gladiator owners

The new Hi-Lift® Under Seat Mount for the Jeep Gladiator is the perfect storage solution for offroad enthusiasts that depend on their Hi-Lift® Jack but want to store it inside their vehicle. We will begin shipping units to dealers and distributors on November 1st!



Installation is quick and easy as the powder-coated, stamped steel brackets easily bolt into four factory mounting points underneath the rear seat of the Jeep Gladiator. (Mounting points are revealed by removal of the rear cargo tray or cargo box.)





Align your Hi-Lift Jack® over two mounting studs, tighten down the machined-aluminum knobs until snug and you’re ready for the trail!



Product Features

Conveniently mount and store your Hi-Lift® Jack under the rear seat of a Jeep Gladiator

Secure, interior storage.

Simple installation, no drilling required

Stamped steel and powder-coated construction for strength, durability, and a clean look.

Product Info

Description: Hi-Lift® Jack Under Seat Mount for Jeep Gladiator 2019+

JGUS-200 UPC/Barcode: 0-52767-10010-3

Shipping Weight & Dimensions: 3.15 lbs 12.25" x 7" x 2.75"

MSRP: $56.95

For questions or more info, please contact sales@hi-lift.com.