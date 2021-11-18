BFGoodrich Racing revs up for 2021 Baja 1000

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 15, 2021 ― BFGoodrich® Tires looks to defend its SCORE International Baja 1000 title at the 2021 race, starting in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, on Nov. 18.

Focused on claiming its 32nd overall SCORE Baja 1000 win, BFGoodrich Tires is hoping for another winning performance like the one Luke McMillin and Larry Roeseler provided in 2020. Starting in Ensenada and ending in La Paz, this year’s course will be 1,227 miles long. The tire maker will be looking for its 99th overall SCORE Baja victory, with former class winners at the wheel for several teams.

Showing their continued commitment to desert racing, BFGoodrich will award $40,000 in contingency money to the overall 4-wheel winners of the race if they are using BFGoodrich tires.

The BFGoodrich® All-Terrain T/A® tire is celebrating its 45th year racing in the Baja desert. After launching in 1976, the BFGoodrich® Radial All-Terrain T/A® had its first SCORE Baja 1000 class victory the next year with Frank “Scoop” Vessels driving a Ford F-100 in Class 8. It is on this peninsula where BFGoodrich discovered a proving ground for its tires. The results of the tests, and the entrance into Baja desert racing, led to an off-road motorsports program that’s second-to-none.

An ongoing strategy for BFGoodrich Tires over the course of four decades of desert racing remains its support for the widest range of classes in SCORE Baja racing. Last year, BFGoodrich claimed nine class wins at the SCORE Baja 1000; over the course of the last five years, the brand has achieved 66 class titles.

Storylines for the 54th Running of the SCORE Baja 1000:

New Alliances:

For the first time in any off-road race, Rob MacCachren and Luke McMillin will come together and form a dynamic team to take on the peninsula run. MacCachren, a 2011 Off-Road Hall of Fame inductee, will be looking for his fifth overall Baja 1000 title. McMillin is hoping to defend his 2020 title in the McMillin Racing Trophy Truck®.

“I’ve looked up to and raced against Rob for a long time,” McMillin said. “Not only do I believe our dedication and will to win is unmatched, but I also believe our racing approach is similar. Picking a Baja 1000 partner is always a tough decision because you want that person to match your dedication and passion to win. Rob was an obvious pick, and it helps that I truly believe Rob is the greatest off-road racer of all time.”

MacCachren sees a similar driver in McMillin and his racing style.

“Luke reminds me a lot of myself in his passion for continually striving to be the best,” MacCachren said. “I’m honored to be part of the McMillin Racing Team for the 2021 Baja 1000, and I know that we are going to make every effort possible to be the fastest Trophy Truck to La Paz.”

During the race, the McMillin/MacCachren Trophy-Truck® will be running BFGoodrich® Baja T/A® KR3 tires. Since launching in 2016, Baja T/A KR3 tires have been a part of three overall SCORE Baja 1000 victories, and an additional five SCORE race wins.

Steele and Arciero Team Up

Cameron Steele, the 2018 Trophy Truck® winner of the Baja 1000, will be teaming up with Ryan Arciero, who won the inaugural Baja 400 in 2019. Arciero, coming off an overall victory in August’s Best In The Desert “Vegas to Reno” race, will try to take that momentum from Nevada all the way to La Paz. This team will also have the support of Rhys Millen and Bobby PeCoy, creating a team of four drivers rotating between two Desert Assassins Ford Trophy Trucks®.

Dakar Rally Winner Makes His Way Back to Baja

Australian Dakar Rally Champion Toby Price will make his way across the Pacific Ocean to join Bryce Swaim in the Trophy Truck® Spec class. Price’s last SCORE race took place at the 2019 Baja 1000 with Nasser Al-Attiyah in Jesse Jones’ Mason Trophy Truck®. He has won five Australian Off-Road Championships (AORC), and two Dakar Rally victories in the motorcycles category. Swaim has two Trophy Truck® Spec class wins in the SCORE Baja 500 and finished second at the 2017 Baja 1000.

2020 Trophy Truck® Legends Look to Repeat

Jimco Racing CEO Robbie Pierce, defending champion of the 2020 Baja 1000 Trophy Truck® Legends class, will race with Greg Adler in the Jimco racing truck. Adler, who is the CEO and President of Off Road Warehouse (ORW), first raced the Baja 1000 in 1990.

Family Affair for the Herbst and Dean Teams

Race fans will be able to watch up to six different Herbst athletes in this year’s Baja 1000. Brothers Tim, Troy and Ed have 14 SCORE victories between them. Troy and Ed own 11 career wins in SCORE Trophy-Truck, and four of the 20 season championships. Tim owns three Baja 250 victories. Their third driver, Pat Dean, earned a Baja 1000 victory in 2018 co-driving with Cam Steele. Additionally, brothers Pierce and Thor finished second in the Trophy Truck® Spec class in 2020’s Baja 1000. Their cousin, Riley, who normally drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will join them in the truck to keep the Terrible Herbst racing tradition alive.

Unparalleled Race Support

In addition to providing tires to various SCORE Baja 1000 competitors, BFGoodrich Tires continues to offer its leading pit and communications support teams in eight locations across the racecourse. This massive undertaking involves more than 150 off-road enthusiasts and volunteers who donate their time to help make the race an overwhelming success.

Follow along during this year’s SCORE Baja 1000 with race stories, images and videos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

About BFGoodrichTires

BFGoodrichTiresis dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrichdelivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrichand see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.