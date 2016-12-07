MAKITA 18V LXT BRUSHLESS IMPACT DRIVER OFFERS MORE FEATURES AND CLASS-LEADING POWER-TO-WEIGHT RATIO

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 80 View / December 7, 2016

4 speed settings and precision features give contractors superior fastening control

La Mirada, Calif. – Makita has released the new 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Brushless Quick-Shift Mode™ 4-Speed Impact Driver, model XDT12M. It has 4 speed settings, two precision fastening control settings, and weighs only 3.3 pounds (with fast-charging 18V LXT 4.0Ah battery) for superior power-to-weight ratio. It is the most powerful and most compact impact driver offered by Makita.

The XDT12M is part of Makita’s expanding 18V Lithium-Ion system, the world’s largest cordless tool system powered by 18V Lithium-Ion slide-style batteries. Makita 18V Lithium-Ion batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories, so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger.

“This new impact driver raises the bar and extends Makita’s legacy of innovation in the cordless impact driver category,” said Wayne Hart, Communications Manager, Makita USA. “The XDT12M is a total fastening solution that delivers power in an extremely compact size, with precision settings that allow contractors to customize the performance to their specific applications.”

Quick-Shift Mode™

Precision fastening applications often require the user to stop or slow down the impact driver just prior to driving the screw into place to ensure there is no damage to the fastener or work piece. Quick-Shift Mode™ is an automatic electronic controller that downshifts and reduces rotation and impact speed prior to driving the screw into place. It is engineered to minimize screw thread stripping, screw breakage and damage to work. The Quick-Shift Mode™ setting can be engaged with a push of a button at the base of the handle.

Assist Mode

The Assist Mode (or “A-Mode”) setting helps eliminate screw cam-out and cross-threading by driving at low speed until tightening begins. This setting is ideally suited for driving longer fasteners. At the start, speed is reduced to a slow and steady speed until tightening begins, when the auto acceleration increases to top speed for quick screw driving.

Precision Features for Fastening

The Makita-built BL™ Brushless Motor delivers a full 1,550 in.lbs. of Max Torque in the 4th speed setting. The 4-speed power selection switch (0-1,100/0-2,100/0-3,200/0-3, 600 RPM and 0-1,100/0-2,600/0-3,600/0-3, 800 IPM) provides the user with precise fastening control for a range of applications, from cabinet screws to lag bolts.

Extremely Compact, Superior Power-to-Weight Ratio

The XDT12M weighs only 3.3 lbs. with the fast-charging 18V LXT® 4.0Ah battery. With a depth of only 4-5/8 it is the most compact and lightest weight impact driver in its category.

Other features include a 3-stage battery power indicator and Makita’s Extreme Protection Technology (XPT™), an interior seal inside the tool engineered for improved water and dust resistance for use in harsh jobsite conditions.

Similar to all Makita impact drivers, the anvil impact mechanism in the XDT12M is engineered using the best raw materials with the highest quality steel and unique heat hardening process for maximum fastening and driving power.

Communication Technology Protects Battery and Tool

For improved tool performance and extended battery life, Makita created Star Protection Computer Controls™. Star Protection is communication technology that allows the Star Protection-equipped tool and battery to exchange data in real time and monitor conditions during use to protect against overloading, over-discharging and overheating. For increased versatility, the tool can also be powered by Makita 18V LXT® and Compact Lithium-Ion batteries with the star symbol on the battery indicating Star Protection inside.

It is available as a kit (XDT12M) with two 18V LXT® 4.0Ah batteries and Rapid Optimum Charger, and also as a tool-only (XDT12Z). It is fully compatible with Makita 18V LXT® and 18V LXT® Compact Lithium-Ion batteries.

Specifications

XDT12M XDT12Z Hex shank ¼” ¼” No load speed 0-1,100/0-2,100/0-3,200/0-3, 600 RPM 0-1,100/0-2,100/0-3,200/0-3, 600 RPM Impacts per minute 0-1,100/0-2,600/0-3,600/0-3, 800 IPM 0-1,100/0-2,600/0-3,600/0-3, 800 IPM Max. Torque 0-1,550 in.lbs. 0-1,550 in.lbs. Battery 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Overall length 4-5/8” 4-5/8” Net Weight 3.3 lbs.

(with 4.0Ah battery) 3.3 lbs.

(with 4.0Ah battery, sold separately) Includes Tool, 2 ea. 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion 4.0Ah Batteries, Rapid Optimum Charger, Tool Belt Clip, Tool Case Tool only

About Makita®

Makita® is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial quality power tools and outdoor power equipment, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita utilizes leading-edge technology and innovation to engineer tools that are more compact with less weight yet deliver industrial power and results. Makita’s extensive line of cordless lithium-ion tools includes 18V LXT® Brushless Lithium-Ion, 18V Compact Lithium-Ion, and 12V max Lithium-Ion. Other best-in-class products include rotary and demolition hammers and saws equipped with Anti-Vibration Technology (AVT®), MM4® 4-Stroke engine power equipment, Super Joint System – SJS® grinders, miter saws engineered with Deep and Exact Cutting Technology (DXT®), Impact GOLD®, the New Gold Standard in Impact Driving, and more. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network located throughout the U.S. For more information, call 800/4-MAKITA (800/462-5482) or go to makitatools.com. Follow Makita: facebook.com/makitatoolspage, twitter.com/makitatools, youtube.com/makitapowertools, instagram.com/makitatools.

