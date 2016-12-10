Trail Hero Airs on Race Central TV Across the Country Starting January 2017

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 82 View / December 10, 2016

Race Central TV brings all the coverage and action from the inaugural year of Trail Hero at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, UT

Hurricane, Utah, November 8, 2016 – Coming soon to a TV near you, the inaugural Trail Hero event brought to you by Race Central TV. The action packed show covers multiple aspects of the Trail Hero event and includes the All-Pro Offroad Trail Breaker, the Veterans run with Wheelers for the Wounded of California, the Low-Range Off-Road/ Red Desert Off-Road The Whisks Bounty Hill Challenge, and the MAXXIS W.E. ROCK Night Crawl.



“To have a media outlet like Kurt’s Race Central Television, with its 15-year history, as our television partner for our inaugural event was a huge step in the right direction to get Trail Hero known across the country.” Said Valerie Douglas, Media Director for Trail Hero.



Across the country on January 1, 2017, the Trail Hero show will premier on REV’N TV across the country. On the West coast the show will debut on January 5th at 8:30pm on the Comcast Bay Area in the San Francisco Bay area and NorCal. If you miss it and forget to set your DVR, it will be on Saturdays at 12pm and 5:30pm on the Comcast Home Network. On the East coast the Trail Hero Show brought to you by Race Central TV will air at 2:00PM throughout the weekend on TUFFTV.



Be prepared to watch Jeeps, Toyotas and custom built rock crawlers defy gravity as they drive up sandstone walls, across chasms, and treat you to a first person view of what the trails have to offer at Trail Hero 2017 at Sand Mountain OHV area.



Legendary drivers like Cody Waggoner, Steve Nantz, Jesse Haines, and Tracy Jordan astonish viewers with amazing driving abilities at each of the Trail Hero events. Newcomers such as Jeff McKinlay, Justin Keilman, and Cary Gleason show the legends that they can hold their own with the best of the best in competitive rock crawling.



The teaser reel available on RaceCentralMedia.com and the full episode will air on multiple channels across the country. The full schedule will be released soon!



Kurt Hansen, host of Race Central Radio and Television said, “We were so excited to be a part of this first-ever event, this is right up our alley and is some of the best grassroots and off road stuff ever. We are excited to promote this event and broadcast in all of Race Central’s supporting media distributions and all around the 2016 event and 2017 broadcast.”

