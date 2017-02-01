Latest LoadHandler™ Power Products Starters and Alternators Offer Coverage for Light- and Medium-Duty Chevrolet/GMC Applications

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 7 View / February 1, 2017

100-Percent New Starters & Alternators Available for Popular Chevrolet/GMC Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Fleet Vehicles



Novi, Michigan, January 30, 2017…The LoadHandler™ Power Products starter and alternator line now offers coverage of popular Chevrolet and GMC light- and medium-duty vehicles. LoadHandler Power Products is a value- and solutions-driven line of rotating electrical products that include fully application tested starters and alternators forservice-critical markets.

The 100-percent new LoadHandler Power Products starter and alternator designs meet or exceed application needs for many popular Chevrolet and GMC light- and medium-duty vehicles. This latest product launch will include starters and alternators for 2002-2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2002-2007 Chevrolet Suburban, 2002-2007 Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500HD/2500HD, 2002-2007 GMC Sierra 3500/3500HD, 2005-2010 Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana, and 2006 Yukon/Yukon XL vehicles.

“The LoadHandler Power Products line offers our trade partners a versatile, economical and reliable rotating electrical product offering,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director, aftermarket sales and marketing, LoadHandler Power Products. “As we launch these light- and medium-duty applications, the LoadHandler product line becomes the ideal choice for stocking and inventory needs. Additional strategic applications will be introduced over the course of 2017.”

LoadHandler™ Starters for Chevrolet/GMC Light- and Medium-Duty Applications

Amperage output meets or exceeds application needs

1.8 kW output

Drop-in, bolt-on replacement – same appearance, fit and function as OE design

One-year parts-only warranty

LoadHandler™ Alternators for Chevrolet/GMC Light- and Medium-Duty Applications

150 Amps – exceeding OE application needs

Drop-in, bolt-on replacement

4-wire regulator

One-year parts-only warranty

Additional LoadHandler starters and alternators are expected to be released in 2017 for critical performance markets including construction equipment, emergency vehicles, transit buses and more. Learn more at www.LoadHandlerProducts.com.

LoadHandler Power Products

LoadHandler Power Products is a value-driven product line that includes 100-percent new starters and alternators for on- and off-highway trucks, refrigeration trucks, school and city buses, heavy duty equipment, light trucks and other uses. Each drop-in replacement LoadHandler product features application-specific technology that’s undergone stringent testing to help ensure durability and performance in a wide array of operating environments. To learn more about these and other LoadHandler products, please contact your LoadHandler sales representative or visit www.LoadHandlerProducts.com.

Related