Warn Industries Acquires Fab Fours

Clackamas, OR (August 4, 2021) – Warn Industries today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the business and assets of Fab Fours, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fabricated mounting solutions for trucks and Jeeps.

Fab Fours’ product offering includes various metal fabricated truck and Jeep bumper and accessory options. The company was founded in 2004 and is known for its vision, innovation, and willingness to take risks by developing polarizing concept vehicles like “Kymera” and award winning products including the “Grumper” combination grille and bumper, which has received multiple awards, including the “Showstopper” award from SEMA.

Kyle Shiminski, Vice President & General Manager of Warn Industries, stated, “With last year’s acquisition of Factor 55, the recent acquisition of Fabtech, and now Fab Fours, Warn continues its strategy of aligning around premium brands while focusing on operational excellence. We are humbled by our customers’ loyalty and dedication to each of our brands and we are proud to continue our focus on designing and manufacturing in the United States. We have such a talented team that collaboratively works to enhance our offerings across each of our brands. We have long admired the Fab Fours brand and the growth and recognition that Greg and his team have achieved. We are excited to welcome Greg and the entire Fab Fours team to the Warn family.” Fab Fours will operate as a division of Warn Industries.

Fab Fours’ products are designed, tested, and manufactured in South Carolina by a workforce that puts its heart and pride into every product.

Greg Higgs, owner and CEO of Fab Fours, Inc., commented, “We are truly excited to bring Fab Fours into the Warn family. We have built a loyal customer base around great products and now we can combine them with Warn’s offerings. Our products complement each other and our talented resources across the businesses do as well. Aligning our businesses will help us all grow stronger together, and we look forward to introducing innovative new products to our customer base.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Fab Fours

Fab Fours, Inc (www.fabfours.com) is a leading manufacturer of fabricated mounting solutions for trucks and Jeeps. Their product offering includes multiple different metal fabricated truck and Jeep bumper and accessory options. Fab Fours’ products are recognized as a premium offering in the off-road, fleet, and general purpose segments. With headquarters in Lancaster, South Carolina; Fab Fours’ products are designed, tested, and manufactured in the United States.

About Warn Industries

WARN (www.warn.com) is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. Warn Industries designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersports vehicles. Warn Industries is headquartered near Portland, OR.

Warn Industries also includes Factor 55 (www.factor55.com), a manufacturer of highly-engineered rigging hardware, and Fabtech (www.fabtechmotorsports.com); a producer of premium suspension systems, shocks, and leveling kits. The Factor 55 and Fabtech brands complement the Warn portfolio of premium branded, best in class, products that customers have come to expect.