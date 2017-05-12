2017 Ladies Offroad Challenge Finalists Announced

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 42 View / May 12, 2017

MESA, AZ MAY 8, 2017: The 2017 Ladies Offroad Challenge closed the Votes of Confidence and announced the top finalists who will go onto the next round of the challenge. This next round offers ladies the opportunity to have their full feature story posted on Ladies Offroad Network, an interview with Charlene Bower, and every lady was extended ½ off on their Ladies Offroad Convention enrollment. The goal for this group of finalists is to make the Top 10 that will come to Arizona for a Training Weekend, the next stop on their way to the final pick for one of the three events: 15th Achieve Tahoe Rubicon Trail Experience, the 50th SCORE Baja 1000 with BFGoodrich Tires and 1st Fury Rode. The Top 10 will be announced LIVE on Tuesday May 16th at 5pm PST via the Ladies Offroad Network Facebook page.

“This was supposed to be the Top 30 with a couple extra random draws but we made an executive decision to include all 41 ladies that decided to participate in this years Challenge. I think that each of these ladies is amazing and should have the opportunity to be featured online and join us at the Ladies Offroad Convention,” said Charlene Bower, owner of Bower Media and Ladies Offroad Network. “These next two phases are difficult on our team as every lady has a great story and personality. In addition, I’m no help because I want to take them all on an adventure of a lifetime! Knowing me, there may be a couple surprises that we will be announcing on Tuesday when we announce our Top 10, be sure to join us live!”

The Finalists who will be featured on Ladies Offroad Network and are working towards the Top 10 are: Allie Marsh, Angela Hinkley, Ann Woodward, Audrey Byrd, Bonnie Lake, Brandy Groves, Brenda Nichols, Brianna Lambert, Brittany Martin, Christina Sullivan, Dawn Chapton, DeAnna Aisner, Diane Zalman, Donna Mayo, Elisa Burke, Jacki Maybin, Jaime Bengston, Jeni Schwalb, Jenn Zipp Richmond, Jennifer Fura, Jessica Chasse, Jessica Greenland, Karrie Steely, Keri Porter, Kristin Conrad, Liz Fisher, Marbella Spata, Mary Jo Airo, Megan Stevenson, Melissa Fischer, Michelle Gary, Nicole Honstead, Rachle Engle, Sara McCarty, Shelby Hall, Stacy Walther, Tabitha Tucciarone, Taunya Jones, Tonya Mercer, Trisha McMurray and Victoria Reynolds. Click on their names to see their pictures and quick stories.

Training Weekend: As part of the process to choose the best candidates for the three events, the Training Weekend is a special opportunity for the Top 10 ladies to visit Arizona, meet each other, and learn some new skills. Last year, life-long friendships were built during this phase of the challenge. The schedule for the weekend is a secret. You will not know what you will be doing, where you will be going, or who you are going to meet until you arrive at the training locations. Training tasks are designed around the three events and will help narrow down the three challenge finalists. A conversation with promoters from each event will also teach the ladies more about the unique challenges they will be facing if they are chosen as a finalist. This year’s training weekend will be held in June 2017. Don’t worry, it’s not all hard work.

15th Achieve Tahoe Rubicon Trail Experience: Achieve Tahoe leads the way in adaptive sports and recreation for people with disabilities. With 50 years experience, their trained staff and volunteers guide handicapped individuals in discovering life without limits. Their specialized adaptive equipment and teaching methods allows them to accommodate almost anyone with any disability. This 4-wheel drive adventure is led by Jason and Andrea Berger and the WeBilt 4WD Club. The trip will follow the historic Rubicon 4WD Trail over three days and two nights. For this unique experience, you will be driving your own vehicle with Charlene as your co-driver. You will be assisting the Bergers with preparation for the trip and helping a group of physically or mentally disabled participants navigate the challenging terrain of the Rubicon Trail. You will also explore historic Georgetown, CA. Dates are August 11th – 13th. For more information on this event, click here

50th SCORE Baja 1000 with BFGoodrich Tires: Recognized around the globe as one of the very top motorsports extravaganzas in the world and the season finale each year of the SCORE World Desert Championship, the 2017 SCORE Baja 1000 will be a peninsula run, point-to-point race. The race will start in Ensenada, Baja California and finish in La Paz, Baja California Sur. When finalized, the grueling race course will cover approximately 1,300 miles of the mysterious and majestic Baja California peninsula. For this event, you will focus on curating an extensive media package with Charlene. You will assist with taking photos and videos throughout the race and producing content for social media. The BFGoodrich Tires pits and SCORE‘s live coverage locations will outline the trip to La Paz, and on the way back to the border, you will visit iconic Baja California destinations. Dates are November 14th – 18th. For more information on this event, click here

1st Annual Fury Rode: Fury Rode is the ultimate challenge designed for all people and skill levels. Drive your rig over an 80-mile course that tours Sand Hollow State Park while stopping at checkpoints to race against people in your class. Each checkpoint will have different challenges in which you will be timed. Tasks include a Rock Crawl, a Rock Race Course, Short Sand Race Course, Winch Challenges, Remote Control Car Challenge, “Blind Driving” Challenge, Marksman Challenge, and more. During this competitive event, you will be Charlene’s co-driver with the goal to do the best you can with every challenge you meet on the course. This is an opportunity to take part in a brand new offroad event and a chance to put your outdoor and offroad skills to the test. Dates are December 7th – 9th. For more information on this event, click here.

About Ladies Offroad Network: Ladies Offroad Network is dedicated to supporting all offroad ladies by guiding, educating, and motivating them to achieve their goals. Whether you are a driver, co-driver, racer, passenger, mother, business owner, worker, or hobbyist, you are welcome to join the Network. We aim to meet the needs of every lady who loves offroad by providing a space to learn more about offroad sports, chat with other ladies from around the world, and share stories with a community that has the same passion. The Network consists of an informational website, conversational forum, fun Facebook group and hands-on interactive events. Founded by Bower Media’s Charlene Bower. www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com

