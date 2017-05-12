The latest video in ExtremeTerrain’s Throttle Out series is now available

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 18 View / May 12, 2017

In May’s Throttle Out video, ExtremeTerrain host Ryan Huck demonstrates the ins and out of building the ultimate Summertime Jeep featuring Teraflex’s 3″ lift kit, 37″ Nitto tires and Magnaflow Axle-back Exhaust. The theme of this build is a purpose-built, fair weather type, JK suitable for higher-speed travels off-road whether it be along the beach or farmland. Upgraded lighting is provided by Raxiom as is the OE-style Navigation system with Bluetooth and spare tire mounted back-up camera. Barricade Trail Force HD rear and front bumpers with 9500lb winch assist in the styling department and provide excellent functionality off-road. Check out this month’s video for all the goods and to see the finished product. Warning: some turf was harmed in the making of this video.

Here is a link to May’s Throttle out video: https://youtu.be/- JIgNRyjXnI?list= PLv6tQCzh6Io5vvS5i5rZpJ8KmmaVg a-7l

