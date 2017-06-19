The 2017 Polaris RZR Mint 400 presented by BFGoodrich Tires TV Show Airs this Sunday, June 25th on NBC Sports at 3pm PST / 6pm EST

by MadMedia / 0 Comments / 4 View / June 19, 2017

Mad Media-produced off-road action documentary to premiere in over 84 million homes

Monday, June 19th 2017 – San Diego, CA – Motorsports production powerhouse Mad Media, led by directing team “The Martelli Brothers”, today announced the premiere date for their action packed documentary style TV program covering The 2017 Polaris RZR Mint 400 presented by BFGoodrich Tires.

The two hour show will premiere on NBC Sports Sunday, June 25th at 3pm PST / 6pm EST .

The two hour documentary style show will include feature segments about off-road racers Cameron Steele, Todd Jackson, Jason Voss and the husband and wife team of Wayne & Kristen Matlock, as well as two unique in show pieces on the intertwined history of The Mint 400 and Fox Shox and the Youtheory Racing multi-vehicle team of off-road veteran Harley Letner and rising stars Anthony and Jeff Terzo.

“We’re thrilled to continue showcasing The Mint 400 on the NBC Sports Network. They have lot of incredible programming, including Indycar, NASCAR, Formula 1, Global Rallycross and Motocross, that we want to be in the middle of,” commented CEO and Co-Director, Matt Martelli. “They have a growing reach of over 84 million homes and that’s the type of exposure the sport and industry of off-road needs right now. Additionally we are going to release the entire show on YouTube immediately after the premiere on NBC Sports for the entire planet to watch for free! Our goal has always been to grow the reach of this incredible sport globally!”

The Mint 400 program features the spectacular Mad Media style of stunning action packed cinematography and authentic storytelling. Led by the directing team of “The Martelli Brothers”, Mad Media’s crew of over seventy included ten of the best cinematographers in the business, who utilized a variety of cinematic tools including cineflex helicopters, RED camera systems, DJI drones, and hundreds of GoPro cameras to capture all the action. The Mint 400 program is the most advanced TV production in off-road and has enjoyed uninterrupted broadcast since 2010, reaching hundreds of millions of people in the United States, as well as a massive global online impact.

“There were so many incredible stories at the Mint this year,” stated Mad Media COO and Co-Director, Joshua Martelli. “It was very tough to cut it all down to 2 hours. We had 370 race teams in twenty-five classes all competing for the win! There were epic battles by seasoned racers and new faces like the Diesel Brothers and Jay Leno. It was a great year and our crew was right in the mix while it all unfolded.” Immediately following the NBC Sports premiere, the 2017 Mint 400 program will be released digitally on The Mint 400 Youtube and Facebook pages for the entire planet to watch for free! “Our goal is to maximize exposure for the sport, our sponsors, our partners and our race teams,” said Mad Media Digital Content Manager, Kilian Hamlin. “No matter where you are on the planet Sunday the 25th, you’ll be able to relive the 49th anniversary of The Great American Off-Road Race™.”



About Mad Media

Mad Media (www.madmedia.com) is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, with in-house film and television production. We craft authentic, culturally engaging brand messages, and deliver them across print, web, photography, and film platforms. Mad Media has been leading the online content revolution since 1995 producing major commercial, television, online content and viral film projects such as The Gymkhana Series and XP1K Series. About NBC Sports Network

NBCSN, part of the NBC Sports Group, is dedicated to serving passionate sports fans. Now in approximately 80 million homes, the Emmy Award-winning network is the cable television home of the Summer and Winter Olympics, National Hockey League (NHL), Premier League, Formula One, Major League Soccer (MLS), IZOD IndyCar Series, Tour de France, the 34th America’s Cup, and beginning in 2015, NASCAR.



About the Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the oldest, most prestigious, and most challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over three hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1967, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the worlds best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400! About The Mint 400

