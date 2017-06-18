RCV Badlands Brawl Next Week – 6/23 & 6/24

by Shannon Welch / 0 Comments / 5 View / June 18, 2017

RCV Performance Products is the title sponsor of the 6th annual ULTRA4 Race at Badlands Off Road Park in Attica, IN. The RCV Badlands Brawl is June 23rd and 24th. Nearly 60 drivers are already registered. RCV will once again be sponsoring a driver dinner on Friday night at the park for all teams, please be sure to attend! The Badlands course consists of rock sections, tight, wooded areas as well as some rolling dunes. The top 10 finishers not already qualified for KOH will earn qualifying spots at this and each regional event this year.

Spectator Info

Tickets available on site

Spectator Tickets

$20 for the day

Camping for spectators

Driver and Team Info

Special Invitation from RCV

RCV Performance is proud to be a part of the 2017 RCV Ultra4 Badlands Brawl. We would like to invite all racers and team members to join us for the 3rd annual RCV Ultra4 Race Team Appreciation Dinner at Bob’s Burgers at the Badlands at 6PM Friday June 23rd . We appreciate what the drivers and teams are doing to push this industry and grow the sport of Ultra4 Racing and this is just a small way of saying thanks. Please come and enjoy some great BBQ on us, and hang out before the big race!

Schedule of Events Thursday, June 22nd

4PM – 6PM: Early Registration at Badlands – Park Main Office Friday, June 23rd

9AM – 4PM : Driver Registration – Park Main Office.

Park open for trail riding/ course inspection

Please Note: Park is open to public, trail ride speed only!

Any teams caught speeding will be disqualified

6PM : RCV sponsored dinner on site at Bob’s Burgers – red building in the pits Saturday, June 24th

All Saturday activities will be staged out of rock quarry area

8:30AM ULTRA4 Driver Meeting

9-11AM Qualifying for all classes

2-3PM UTV Race modified course

4:15 – 6:15 Limited Race – 4500, 4600, 4800

6:30 – 9:00 ULTRA4 Race – Drivers should be prepared w/ lights for woods. Sunset 9:20 PM

Race Length The course will consist of a 4-5 mile lap for limited and unlimited classes, and will feature rock sections, a few man-made obstacles, tight, wooded areas and some dune-like open racing sections. The deep water crossing from year’s past will not be part of the course. UTVs will be racing a modified course without as many rock obstacles. Course overview and pits There will be a hot pit available near the track during race. Camping There is dry camping available starting on Thursday and will be free for teams.

Hotel Info

Attica Indiana is a small town with limited hotel rooms, that are usually sold out well in advance for this race. If hotel accommodations are needed, Lafayette is approximately 25-30 minutes away with commercial hotel chains available. Address for Badlands Off Road Park

3968 N Xavier Rd, Attica, IN (765) 762-2981 To Register

Entry fees must be paid by June 19th . Any payments received after this date will be subject to a $100 late fee. Drivers looking to register for this race can: 1. Pay for a single race – login with your driver profile then please select your class under racer at this link and hit “register now” to pay the single race price

USAC Insurance

All drivers and co-drivers participating in this event will need USAC insurance available at Pit Crew Pit bands will be a $5 upgrade from a spectator band. Total cost for entry for pit crew is $25 Please note: All attending must either pay for pit crew bands for the weekend or purchase spectator tickets for the weekend. All drivers and co-drivers participating in this event will need USAC insurance available at www.ultra4license.com If you’ve already purchased your annual license for 2017 you are good.

