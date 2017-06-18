Second Annual Omix-ADA Jeep(R) Heritage Expo Celebrates the Company’s Dedication to the Iconic Brand and Benefits Local Community

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 7 View / June 18, 2017

Suwanee, Ga. (June 13, 2017) – Omix-ADA, the world’s largest wholesale-only Jeep parts and accessories manufacturer and distributor, hosted hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts at its Suwanee headquarters on June 3. The second annual Jeep Heritage Expo built upon the success of last year’s event with hundreds of custom Jeeps in attendance. Omix-ADA’s own private collection, which includes 30 rare Jeeps ranging from very early 1941 prototypes to the latest Wranglers, was also on display to the public. The company will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year.

For this year’s event, Omix-ADA partnered with Habitat for Humanity in order raise money to support the local Atlanta community. Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to revitalize local neighborhoods through education, innovative development, partnerships and long term relationships with families. All of the proceeds from the Jeep Heritage Expo were donated to the organization, totaling $3,800 in one day.

Hundreds of Jeep owners travelled to the Expo to showcase their personal Jeeps, purchase parts from on-site vendors and get an up-close and personal look at Omix-ADA’s private Jeep collection. Participants traveled as far as 2,000 miles to attend, including representatives from select media outlets. Highlights of the collection included an original 1941 Willys MA; less than 50 remain worldwide and only eight are thought to be in the United States.

Hosted at the company’s headquarters in Suwanee, Ga., the Expo provided Jeep enthusiasts with the opportunity to get an inside look at Omix-ADA’s 230,000 sq. ft. development and distribution facility, which houses over 20,000 parts.

Those who were unable to visit in person may download images from Omix-ADA’s gallery of the second annual Jeep Heritage Expo here.

For more information on Omix-ADA’s Jeep Heritage Expo, Omix-ADA’s family of brands, or its complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road parts and accessories, please visit www.Omix-ADA.com or contact Omix-ADA directly at (770) 614-6101.

