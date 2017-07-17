50 th Annual Sierra Trek – August 10-13

by Chris Collard / 0 Comments / 14 View / July 17, 2017

Last Chance to Join the West’s Premier 4WD Event

If you’ve heard about the Sierra Trek and dreamed of attending, time is counting down to sign up for one of California’s most iconic events. This year marks Sierra Trek’s 50th anniversary, and they are pulling out all the stops. What began in 1967 as an overnight Jeep trip and BBQ, now has nearly a dozen great four-wheel drive and ATV/UTV trips ranging from guided historic runs through the California Gold Country to a traverse of the Fordyce Creek Trail.

Each year the Sierra Trek crew reconstructs the Summit City tent camp, complete with the Wild West Saloon, chuck wagon-style kitchen, dance hall, and three nights of live music. More contemporary attractions include a giant manufacturer midway with dozens of vendors, vehicle show, RC races, kid’s games, and 4WD ice cream truck. This year will also feature a special Saturday trail ride for Wheelers for the Wounded with a homecoming parade in Base Camp.

When the sun goes down and the band takes the stage, trekkers belly up to the old wooded bar, share yarns around the bonfire, and the dance floor fills with boot-scootn’ cowpokes. On Saturday night, the raffle crew will be handing out more than $30,000 in gear from BFGoodrich, 4Wheel Parts, ARB, Raceline Wheels, Warn, and dozens of other vendors. The event takes place near Truckee, California, on August 10-13. Registration, which closes on July 28 th , includes four days of hearty meals, trail rides, and all activities. For information or to register online go to https://cal4wheel.com/sierra-trek

