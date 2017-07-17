KMC Battle in Bluegrass August 11th and 12th, Dirty Turtle Off Road Park Bedford, KY

by Shannon Welch / 0 Comments / 10 View / July 17, 2017

KMC Wheels is the title sponsor for the 2nd annual Battle in Bluegrass taking place August 11th and 12th at Dirty Turtle Off Road Park in Bedford, KY. This is the final race in the Spidertrax Eastern Regional Series. Expect to see no holds barred racing from all classes as the Spidertrax Eastern Regional Championships are on the line! It is also the last chance for 4400 drivers to qualify for the 2018 King of The Hammers East of the Rockies. If you’ve always wanted to see ULTRA4 Racing up close and personal, this is your chance. The Dirty Turtle Off Road Park provides some great views from the short course and there will also be an ULTRA4 vs. Bouncer Shootout on Saturday night.

NEW for 2017: ULTRA4 vs. SRRS Shootout! The Southern Rock Racing Series (SRRS) Rock Bouncers will be joining ULTRA4 for a shootout after racing on Saturday night. This year’s ULTRA4 race will include a 2-stage qualifying, similar to that used in Motocross. Drivers will qualify on both the short course and on a hill climb on Friday. Rock Bouncers will be joining the ULTRA4s for the hill climb qualifying on Friday to determine who will get a chance to compete on Saturday night. Purse for the shootout will be $10K total. $7500 for the fastest climb and $2500 to the fastest car from the opposite series. Bouncers should contact Clyde with SRRS, ULTRA4s should register through our site! Space is limited so be sure to sign up ASAP.

Spectator Info Tickets available at the gate. Spectators:

Saturday only – $25 per person

Friday and Saturday – $35 per person

Thursday thru Saturday – $45 per person Shower House – $5 Please note that these prices are special pricing. Camping will not be charged for the weekend. Driver and Team Info Click here full details including: Camping/Hotel Info, Schedule of Events, etc. To Register

All Entry fees must be received by August 4th, any entries after this date will be subject to a $100 late fee. Drivers looking to register for this race can: 1. Pay for a single race – login with your driver profile then please select your class under racer at this link and hit “register now” to pay the single race price. If you are wanting to register for the shootout, please select shootout as your class.

