“Journey to the Hammers” Returns to NBC Sports July 27th

Journey To the Hammers returns to NBC Sports, Thursday, July 27th . New episodes debut on Thursday nights at 8PM PT / 11PM ET for the next 7 weeks. The series picks up at the start of 2017 KOH Week with the King of the Motos race presented by Baja Designs. The number of episodes for 2017 has almost doubled over last year. Fans can expect more time to devoted to each race during KOH Week as well as the individual series races. The Nitto King of The Hammers Powered by Optima Batteries will be a full hour long episode as it was in 2016. The first half of Journey to The Hammers is expected to run 7 weeks, featuring 4 weeks of KOH Week races followed by the first 3 regional ULTRA4 events of the season. The remaining regional races and the National Championship will return the following month and are expected to air mid October. Click here and select “schedule” to find your local NBC Sports channel. Please be aware that NBC Sports is a single feed network; this means the show airs simultaneously across the US regardless of time zone. Episodes will air 8PM Pacific, 9PMMountain, 10PM Central and 11PM Eastern. For those that missed last year’s episodes, re-runs will air each week following new episodes!