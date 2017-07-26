BFGoodrich Tires presents: Race-Dezert Off-Road Destinations – Moab, Utah

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 11 View / July 26, 2017

Moab, Utah is an off-roaders paradise. Filled with endless canyons, vast landscapes and breathtaking terrain, it is a dream destination incomparable to most areas in the world. Casey Currie has been going to Moab for nearly thirty years and has driven just about every trail it has to offer. Follow along as Casey takes you in his brand new Jeep Wrangler JK truck, built to withstand the high demands of the trails.

“Moab is one of those destinations that’s probably in the top 5 of anywhere I could drive a Jeep in the world. You could spend 5-10 days here and never do the same trail twice, never see the same person twice, swim in the Colorado River. It is probably my favorite place to travel in the world.” -Casey Currie

Directed by The Martelli Brothers – Produced by Mad Media

Photography by Vincent Knakal of Mad Media

