New Rancho 4-inch Performance Suspension System Extends Coverage to 2017-13 Dodge Ram 1500 4WD EcoDiesel Models

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 5 View / July 5, 2017

Lift Kit Includes Rancho’s Fully Boxed Welded Subframe

Long Beach, Calif., July 5, 2017 – Owners of late model Dodge Ram 1500 pickups using EcoDiesel technology can now experience the enhanced performance benefits of a lifted ride height with the new Rancho® 4-inch suspension system (RS66402B), engineered for use on 2017-13 Ram 1500 4WD trucks using either gas and diesel engines.

Available now through automotive performance retailers nationwide, the new suspension kit provides an additional 4 inches of lift and is designed to offer drivers uncompromising on- and off-road performance.

Each kit features Rancho’s fully boxed welded subframe, designed to offer superior strength, along with ductile iron extended-length steering knuckles. The system is designed to accommodate up to 35-inch tires, with minor trimming. The new system replaces the RS66401B kit, which offered coverage for 2013-16 Ram 4WD gas models only.

Each suspension kit includes a pair of inner and outer tie rod ends, brake lines, sway bar extensions, extended-length coil springs (rear) and other required hardware for installation, and is backed by Rancho’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. To learn more about the warranty, visit www.GoRancho.com.

For a complete installation, performance enthusiasts should consider a separate set of RS5000™X series extended travel front shocks (RS558105X) and rear shocks (RS553695X) to complement the kit. RS5000X shocks are covered by the Rancho brand’s industry leading Performance Guarantee and 90-day risk-free ride offer, which allows enthusiasts to try certain premium shock models on any truck or SUV for 90 days. Consumers can return their shocks within 90 daysfor a full refund of the product’s purchase price. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty, please visit www.GoRancho.com.

Rancho is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., and is manufactured and marketed by Tenneco. Tenneco is the global supplier and manufacturer of the Rancho brand of suspension systems and components, shock absorbers, off-road protective equipment, specialty exhaust pipe kits and more for a variety of trucks, sport utility vehicles and Jeeps found around the globe.

Join in the action and follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/RanchoSuspens ion , Twitter at www.Twitter.com/RanchoShocks, and Instagram at www.Instagram.com/RanchoShocks .

To learn more about Rancho products, contact your nearest Rancho dealer, call 1-734-384-7806 or visit www.GoRancho.com. To locate a Rancho authorized reseller, visit the “Where to Buy” tab on www.GoRancho.com.

Tenneco is an $8.6 billion global manufacturing company with headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide. Tenneco is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of clean air and ride performance products and systems for automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment markets and the aftermarket. Tenneco’s principal brand names are Monroe®, Walker®, XNOx® and Clevite® Elastomer.

Related