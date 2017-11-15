PRESTONE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PROFESSIONAL DRIVER AND TV PERSONALITY JESSI COMBS

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / November 15, 2017

The automotive industry icon will drive a truck powered by Prestone products in one of the longest off-road endurance races in the world

Chicago, Ill. (2017) – Prestone Products Corporation, the leader in underhood chemicals, announced its partnership with automotive industry icon Jessi Combs ahead of an upcoming race in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where Combs will Iron (Wo)Man 1,300 miles of off-road driving. The partnership comes after Combs hosted the unveiling of Prestone’s 90th Anniversary project car, a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX built by Ringbrothers, at the 2017 SEMA Show.

TV personality, metal fabricator and “Queen of the Hammers,” Jessi Combs, will drive a truck powered by Prestone products as she undertakes the longest non-stop, point-to-point race in the world.

“This partnership is a great fit as we commemorate nearly a century of providing products that push vehicles to defy the strongest of elements,” said Randy Fisher, Prestone Vice President of Marketing. “We are excited to be part of Combs’ incredible journey and wish her all the best in the upcoming race.”

The race will take place from November 16-17 and Prestone will be featured on the side of her truck.

About Prestone

Headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, Prestone is the number one branded consumer choice for antifreeze/coolant, brake fluid, and power steering fluid in North America. Prestone manufactures and markets antifreeze/coolant, brake and power steering fluid, windshield washer fluid and other leading vehicle maintenance products. Prestone antifreeze/coolant has protected vehicle cooling systems since 1927. You can find more at www.prestone.com or by following Prestone on social media: www.facebook.com/prestoneofficial, www.twitter.com/prestone or www.instagram.com/prestoneofficial.

