ULTRA4 Schedule and KOH Registration Now Available

February 2nd – 10th – King of The Hammers 2018, Johnson Valley, CA

April 13th & 14th – AOAA Park Coal Township, PA – Eastern Series

May 11th & 12th – Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CA – Western Series

June 15th & 16th – Cross Bar Ranch, Davis, OK – East/West Combined

July 20th & 21st – Dirty Turtle Off Road Park, Bedford, KY – Eastern Series

August 10th & 11th – Ridgecrest, OHV, Ridgecrest, CA – Western Series

October 19th & 20th – Wild West Motorsports Park, Reno, NV – National Championship

All dates are Fridays and Saturdays as our races typically involve registration, qualifying and practice on Fridays and racing on Saturday.

New for 2018: Triple Crown of Off Road

In addition to the regular schedule, we will be introducing the Triple Crown of Off Road for select 4400 drivers. This series will involve racing one vehicle with one driver of record in the races listed below for 2018. Drivers must commit to an ULTRA4 Regional Series to race the triple crown and there will be additional criteria that allows a driver to take part. Keep an eye out for more details on the Triple Crown in the coming weeks!