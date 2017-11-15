ULTRA4 Schedule and KOH Registration Now Available

2018 ULTRA4 Series Schedule
- February 2nd – 10th – King of The Hammers 2018, Johnson Valley, CA
- April 13th & 14th – AOAA Park Coal Township, PA – Eastern Series
- May 11th & 12th – Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CA – Western Series
- June 15th & 16th – Cross Bar Ranch, Davis, OK – East/West Combined
- July 20th & 21st – Dirty Turtle Off Road Park, Bedford, KY – Eastern Series
- August 10th & 11th – Ridgecrest, OHV, Ridgecrest, CA – Western Series
- October 19th & 20th – Wild West Motorsports Park, Reno, NV – National Championship
All dates are Fridays and Saturdays as our races typically involve registration, qualifying and practice on Fridays and racing on Saturday.
New for 2018: Triple Crown of Off Road
In addition to the regular schedule, we will be introducing the Triple Crown of Off Road for select 4400 drivers.
This series will involve racing one vehicle with one driver of record in the races listed below for 2018. Drivers must commit to an ULTRA4 Regional Series to race the triple crown and there will be additional criteria that allows a driver to take part. Keep an eye out for more details on the Triple Crown in the coming weeks!
Triple Crown Races
- King of The Hammers – February 2018
- Mint 400 – March 2018
- Crandon – September 2018
KOH Week 2018 Registration is now live at ULTRA4Racing.com
Register today to take advantage of the lowest entry fees of the season. 2018 Registration, Yellowbrick tracker rental and Hammertown address requests are now available on ULTRA4Racing.com. USAC insurance will be available by 12/1 for the 2018 season. Pricing for KOH Week and the entire season is listed below.
How To Register:
All drivers must login to register. If you’ve raced with us in the past, you already have a driver profile. Please do not make a new profile as your race history is associated with your existing account. You must login with your username (or email address) and password. If you don’t remember your password, simply click on “request new password” with the username or email address you used.
- Once logged in, select the race from the schedule
- Select “racer” tab
- Select your class
- Select the “season commitment” button if you wish to receive a discounted entry fee at KOH for committing to race at least 3 regional races next season.
For those signing up for KOH Week, you have two options, you can select either the single race price (more expensive), or the series committed price (less expensive). Drivers that commit to racing at LEAST 3 races in either the Eastern or Western Regional Series receive a significant discount on their KOH Week Entry fee as well as their series entry fees. You DO NOT need to pay for the whole series until after KOH. Series committed drivers must pay for the season by April 1st. PLEASE NOTE: Drivers that select series price and do not race 3 races will be charged the KOH price difference plus a handling fee.
KOH Pricing and 2018 Regional pricing:
Good news for series committed drivers! The prices for racing both 2018 KOH Week and the 2018 season will remain the same as 2017 for all classes. Single event regional race prices will also remain the same as 2017, only KOH Week single race prices have increased moderately (10% or less). All pricing for the season is below. As always, those that register early will pay the lowest entry fees for KOH Week, so don’t delay.