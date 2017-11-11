Warn Industries Names New VP & General Manager; VP, Global Sales

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 5 View / November 11, 2017

Company makes announcement after acquisition by LKQ Corporation

Clackamas, OR (11/7/2017) – Oregon-based manufacturer, Warn Industries, best known for its line of winches and truck/powersports accessories, was acquired by Chicago-based LKQ Corporation on Nov. 1, 2017. Warn Industries becomes LKQ’s first manufacturing company within its organization, and becomes part of the company’s Specialty Products Group.

Warn Industries will be led by Kyle Shiminski, Vice President & General Manager of LKQ’s Specialty Products Group. Shiminski has more than 32 years’ experience leading manufacturing, global supply chain, and continuous improvement organizations with companies such as Ingersoll Rand, Textron, and LKQ. He is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt, a Lean Specialist, and has taught Six Sigma and Lean to hundreds of associates. Shiminski assumes the role previously held by Warn Industries’ past President, John Stransky, who recently retired.

Also joining the Warn Industries team will be well-respected industry professional, George Lathouris, who will fill the previously vacant role of Vice President, Global Sales and will report directly to Kyle Shiminski. Lathouris has been part of the automotive aftermarket since the late 1970s and has worked for manufacturers including Lund International and Dick Cepek. He has also worked for warehouse distributors such as American Specialty and, for the last 20 years, has been a part of the Keystone Automotive organization, which is also a part of the LKQ Corporation. His experience has encompassed most facets of the aftermarket business with key roles in category management, sales, and customer support.

LKQ has a proprietary business in the automotive aftermarket segment and one in the recreational vehicle aftermarket segment. Between these two groups there are 15 proprietary brands. Warn Industries comes into the group as a standalone manufacturing entity and premium brand offering a full line of products including winches, mounting systems, hubs and accessories for trucks/SUVs; winches, mounting systems, plow systems, and accessories for ATVs/UTVs; and a lineup of winches, hoists, and accessories for utility and industrial applications.

About Warn Industries

Warn Industries is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. The company designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersports vehicles. Warn Industries has employees in and around Portland, OR and the Netherlands.

Related