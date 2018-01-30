All Ladies of Hammertown Welcome to Join Ladies Offroad Network Activities

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 0 View / January 30, 2018

MESA, AZ JANUARY 29, 2016: Ladies Offroad Network is hosting multiple opportunities throughout the week for ladies to meet each other and have some hands-on learning experiences during King of the Hammers week starting Saturday February 3rd through Friday February 9th, 2018. By participating, ladies will have the opportunity to win a set of BFGoodrich Tires, ESAB Welding Helmets, Kicker Bullfrog and other gifts from our partners. “We have created a pretty incredible lineup of opportunities for every lady with casual mornings and afternoon workshops. There are some VIP activities, giveaways, and gifts at every stop. Last year the ladies who attended created friendships that have carried on across the country. I am really looking forward to seeing everyone again and meeting new ladies!” said Charlene Bower, owner Ladies Offroad Network. Pre-Register for afternoon events to receive a VIP Invitation to the BFGoodrich Tires Kick Off Party on Wednesdaynight, all events are free. You may also show up and register on-site. If you need to be dropped off, we will have transportation available for you to get back to your camp at the end of the event. Feel free to bring goodies to share. www.bowermediastore.com/LON_KOH18_p/lon-koh18.htm

Fuel up each morning at 4 Wheel Parts with a selection of coffee and tea (Everyday Saturday 2/3 through Friday 2/9; 9-11am). Join a casual atmosphere where you can meet other offroad ladies and swap stories, or create plans to go on the trails. We all have a lot in common, it just takes a few minutes to get the conversation started. Each morning will be a different experience, with racers and key industry people stopping by to say hello. Every day you can submit your name into the drawing to win a Kicker Bullfrog at the end of the week. You are welcome to bring goodies to share. I’m Not Just a Girl shirts and sweatshirts will also be available for purchase through 4 Wheel Parts.

Learn various offroad recovery skills at Ladies Offroad Trail Training classes taught by Charlene Bower (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 1-3pm). Classes will be hosted at the BFGoodrich Tires Garage, who generously offered the opportunity for class participants to be entered to win a set of BFGoodrich Tires1! Learn winching techniques and tire activities, plus how to use a Hi-Lift jack and operate a Pull Pal. Don’t be intimidated! This is a perfect environment to learn something new and get some pro-tips. Pre-Register Here.

Throw down a weld at the Ladies Welding Experience hosted by ESAB Cutting & Welding (Tuesday 1-3pm). Throw on a helmet, gloves and jacket, and get instructions on how to properly weld. When you are done welding, or while you are waiting, you will have the opportunity to tour the LetzRoll Offroad Racing working pit that has two race cars taking a green flag. Driver Andrew McLaughlin and his team will show you around and answer any questions you have! Everyone that comes will receive a special gift and be entered to win an ESAB Welding helmet! You do not need to be present to win. Pre-Register Here.

A VIP experience to see Hammertown from a different perspective has been added for this year. Join us at Raceline Wheels for a one-hour opportunity to go up and take an aerial photo of the lakebed (Wednesday 4-5pm). Meet Greg Mulkey and talk about wheels. If you post the picture on social media you will receive a hat, and get entered into the BFGoodrich Tires1 drawing.

Every lady on the lakebed is welcome to join the Ladies Offroad Network events and educational opportunities. We are requesting that you pre-register for the afternoon events, but you can still register at the event. Pre-registered ladies will receive a VIP Invitation to the BFGoodrich Tires Kick-Off Party on Wednesday night for you and a guest. Registration is here: www.bowermediastore.com/LON_KOH18_p/lon-koh18.htm

Trisha Hammer (Jeremy Hammer #97 wife) said it best – “The guys can walk through town and they wave and know all kinds of people. We walk through and don’t know anyone. These morning coffee’s are going to change that. Now we will know each other and be able to say HI while wandering around or at the drivers meetings, which will also transfer into the next race and online. I’m excited! Once I get on the lakebed, I’ll be at every one!”

Everyone that attends the class can enter every day to win a set of five, up to 37″ KO2/KM2 BFGoodrich Tires! Drawing on Thursday. You do not need to be present to win.

About Ladies Offroad Network: Founded by Bower Media’s Charlene Bower, Ladies Offroad Network is dedicated to supporting ALL offroad ladies by guiding, educating, and motivating them to achieve their goals. Whether you are a driver, co-driver, racer, passenger, mother, business owner, worker, or hobbyist, you are welcome. We aim to meet the needs of every lady who loves offroad by providing a space to learn more about offroad sports, chat with other ladies from around the world, and share stories with a community that has the same passion online. The Ladies Offroad Network also provides hands-on trainings, activities, and monthly giveaways. They host the Ladies Offroad Convention in August, the Ladies Offroad Challenge, Ladies Offroad Trail Trainings and additional hands-on opportunities. www.LadiesOffroadNetwork.com