Low Range – Toyota FJ Cruiser/4Runner 1.5″ Rear Coil Spring Spacers

These are high-grade polyurethane spacers for the 2007-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and 2003-2014 Toyota 4Runner. Designed to provide a 1.5″ lift from stock.

What makes these spacers better than a steel spacer?

Comfortable ride

Noise reduction

Ease of Installation

We have been using these spacers for years with zero issues!

The recessed body fits over the factory isolator. This creates a tight fit that will hold even in the most extreme of off-road use.

While we do recommend using these on the rear with a coil spring, we would never use polyurethane for a ridged setup such as on the front of the vehicle with the coil spring assembly. The amount of surface area that the coil spring meets on these is much more than on the front. No chance of shock absorber damage, and no alignment issues. These are perfect for anyone looking for lift and want something that will last forever.

NOTE: Sold in pairs