Yokohama’s GEOLANDAR M/T™ G003 Named Spec Tire of the 2018 TrophyLite Series

SANTA ANA, CA. – (Jan. 22, 2018) – Yokohama Tire’s off-road racing program continues to expand. The tire maker announced today that its GEOLANDAR M/T G003™ (size 33X12.50R15) is the spec tire of the 2018 TrophyLite R4 Series. First race of the season is the Best in the Desert (BITD) Parker 425, Feb. 1-4 in Parker, AZ.

“The TrophyLite Series has grown tremendously over the years and it’s easy to see why. It’s an exciting desert racing series that’s designed to keep the cost of racing down so more people can do it,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire’s senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “TrophyLite is an excellent fit for our GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires.”

Designed for hardcore off-roaders, outdoor enthusiasts and pick-up truck/SUV owners, the M/T is the latest member of Yokohama’s rugged GEOLANDAR® line of durable, light truck tires.

“The M/T is the perfect fit for TrophyLite, it is tough and offers great traction and durability,” said TrophyLite owner Jason Cobb. “To have such an iconic company like Yokohama Tire supporting our series and our racers is absolutely amazing.”

2018 TrophyLite Schedule

National Series

February 1-4 BITD, Parker 425, Parker, AZ

March 8-11 BITD, Mint 400, Las Vegas, NV

May 3-7 BITD, Silver State 300 (TrophyLite Shoot Out), Las Vegas, NV

August 15-18, BITD Vegas to Reno, Las Vegas, NV

October 11-14, BITD Laughlin Desert Challenge, Laughlin, NV

November 29 – December 2, BITD Pahrump 250, Pahrump, NV

Regional Series

February 7-9 SNORE, Battle at Primm, Primm, NV

May 3-7 BITD, Silver State 300 (TrophyLite Shoot Out), Las Vegas, NV

August 3-4 SNORE, Midnight Special, Jean, NV

December 7-9 SNORE, Rage at the River, Laughlin, NV

Yokohama’s other off-road alliances include being the title sponsor of the 2018 Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and the 2018 Yokohama Sonora Rally, as well as being the official tire of Horsepower Adventures. Yokohama is also sponsoring the GenRight Off Road Race Team in the 2018 Ultra4 series 4400 Class, and sponsored the SsangYong Motorsport team in the recent Dakar Rally.

Yokohama is also the official spec tire of the 2018 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and the 2018 Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, as well as the official tire of the 24 Hours of Lemons.

Yokohama’s sports sponsorship roster also includes Chelsea FC, Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels, Nitro Circus Live US Tour, Nitro World Games, Spartan Race Series and the Needham Memorial Day Soccer Tournament Driven by Yokohama.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com.

About The TrophyLite Series

Debuting on the off-road racing circuit in 2007, the TrophyLite R4 Series was created to provide an affordable alternative to the high cost of desert racing while offering extreme performance. In the TrophyLite Series, drivers compete against each other in identical vehicles constructed by TrophyLite. For more info, visit www.trophylite.com/