The Holley EFI Clash at Cross Bar Ranch is fast approaching! More than 120 drivers are registered as this is the first ever East meets West Showdown in the ULTRA4 Regional series! This is the 2nd race in both the Lasernut Western and 4 Wheel Parts Eastern Regional Series. For those racing both East and West it’s a double points event.

Come Hell or High Water, this will be one heck of a fun weekend! Park owner, Justin Ramsey has invited everyone back to the Red Dirt Brewhouse in Ardmore on Thursday night again and plans to have a band there. Friday, the Tribe 4×4 team will be cooking up dinner for teams on site after qualifying and the driver’s meeting! And Saturday, local up and coming musician Reed Southall will be performing with Justin Logan opening for him.

The Cross Bar Ranch features more than 6500 acres and is located in the Arbuckle Mountains an easy drive from both Oklahoma City and from Dallas, TX. This is a great opportunity for those in Texas, Oklahoma and even Arkansas to come out and see KOH racing first hand.

Directions: Address for GPS Cross Bar Ranch 4540 Dolese Rd. Davis, OK 73030 Please note: this address gives you a viable google maps address, but you will need to continue south (straight) 3 miles once you hit this address until Dolese Rd turns into Butterly Rd. Do not turn right onto Dolese Plant Rd. Keep going straight, there will be some residential houses and you will come to a sign that says Cross Bar Ranch. From there continue south on the gravel road for 2 miles until you hit the Cross Bar Ranch General Store! General Directions: From Interstate 35, take exit 55, go west 1 mile to Dolese Road. Continue south on Dolese Road 3 miles. The pavement will end at the entrance to Cross Bar Ranch. Continue south on the gravel road and across the water crossing for 2 miles until you arrive at the Cross BarRanch General Store where you will need to register and pay your admission fees.

Spectator Info Ultra4 weekend pricing will be as follows: Adults: $25 each, per day (ages 13+) 3 Day Adult: $50 each Child: $10 each, per day (ages 6-12) 3 Day Child: $20 Tickets are all inclusive to spectator, riding, and live music. Improved Camping: $45 per night Primitive Camping: $25 per night Tent Camping: $10 per night We will not be doing pre-sale tickets for this event, we ask that you bring cash to help the flow of the process at the gate. We can still take card, but you will be escorted to the registration building. Schedule of Events Wednesday June 13th 2018 Main Pit area open to teams

Thursday June 14th 2018 12-4PM – early on-site registration – short course 6-8PM – Registration/Meet & Greet at Red Dirt Brew House in Ardmore Red Dirt Brew House is a bar/restaurant and 100 Bones Band will perform Friday June 15th 2018 8AM – 12PM – On-site registration – short course 8AM – 3PM – park open for pre-running for banded drivers – trail speed of 25MPH 11AM – tech inspection for new vehicles – meet at registration area 2:30PM – Mandatory drivers meeting for qualifying – short course 3PM – 6PM -Qualifying – Qualifying will be by class: 4900, 4600, 4500, 4800, 4400 7PM – Mandatory drivers meeting for Saturday races 8PM – Tribe 4×4 Team Dinner on Site Saturday June 16th 2018 7AM – 9AM – UTV Race 9:30AM – 12:30PM – Limited race 1PM – 6PM – Unlimited race 7PM – Awards for all classes 8PM – Reed Southall performs Sunday June 17th 2018 Trail Riding throughout the park *Schedule is tentative and subject to change Driver/Team Updates Race Length: The length of the race will be determined on site when time to complete laps per class is determined. Course overview and pits Approx. 13 mile loop. There will be one main pit area, course contains rocks, short course, tree-lined sections through woods, and some go fast desert-like sections as well. Camping/Hotel Info Teams may dry camp on site for free with their entry into the race. Additional camping that does not fit in your assigned 20×80 area will need to pay for primitive camping for the weekend. The closest hotel is Treasure Valley Casino located at the same exit but it’s a small casino with limited availability of rooms. Outiside of Treasure Valley, the best suggestion for hotels is to head into Ardmore. Ardmore is about 25 miles from the site. There is a Spring Hill Suites, a Holiday Inn and a Courtyard Marriott located in Ardmore for those wishing to be in a town with more amenities. Pauls Valley is another option in the opposite direction of Ardmore. USAC Insurance All drivers and co-drivers participating in this event will need USAC insurance available at www.ultra4license.com If you’ve already purchased your annual license for 2017 you are good. Pit Crew Pit Crew will be $25 on site. Please note: All attending must either pay for pit crew bands for the weekend or purchase spectator tickets for the weekend: Spectator pricing is available above. Transponder Rental. Transponder rentals TBD

