Sierra Trek – August 9-12

by Chris Collard / 0 Comments / 3 View / June 18, 2018

The West’s premier off-road venue rocks the Gold Country

With a history reaching back more than five decades, Sierra Trek, one of California’s most iconic events, is gearing up (or down) for another great weekend. This year marks Sierra Trek’s 51 st anniversary, and they are pulling out all the stops. What began in 1967 as an overnight Jeep trip and BBQ, now has nearly a dozen four-wheel drive and ATV/UTV trips ranging from guided historic tours through the California Gold Country to a traverse of the iconic Fordyce Creek Trail.

Each year the Sierra Trek crew reconstructs the Summit City tent camp, complete with the Wild West Saloon, chuck wagon-style kitchen, dance hall, and three nights of live music. More contemporary attractions include a giant manufacturer midway with dozens of vendors, vehicle show, RC races, kid’s games, and 4WD ice cream truck. Base camp is located on the shores of Meadow Lake, and when not enjoying a trail ride participants ply its alpine waters in canoes, cast a trout line, or soak in the sun on its alpine shores.

When the sun goes down and the band takes the stage, trekkers belly up to the old wooded bar at the saloon, share yarns around the bonfire, and the dance floor fills with boot-scootn’ cowpokes. On Saturday night, the raffle crew will be handing out more than $30,000 in gear from BFGoodrich, 4Wheel Parts, ARB, Raceline Wheels, Warn, and dozens of other vendors. The event takes place near Truckee, California, on August 9-12. Registration includes four days of hearty meals, trail rides, and all activities. For information or to register online go to: https://cal4wheel.com/events/sierra-trek

Related