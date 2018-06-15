Warn Industries Releases Elite Series Front Bumpers for Jeep Wrangler JL

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 4 View / June 15, 2018

Clackamas, OR (6/11/2018) – Warn Industries is excited to announce the release of the all-new Elite Series front bumpers for the Jeep JL Wrangler. These bumpers features all-new styling to match the new Wrangler’s shape, a variety of options for increased off-road performance, and the ability to mount a WARN winch with a capacity of up to 12,000 lbs.

Designed, Engineered, Tested, and Made in the USA

The new WARN® Elite Series front bumpers for the JL are designed, tested, and made in Clackamas Oregon—and certified to withstand an industry-leading 12,000 lbs. of pulling force without deformation. The bumpers have integrated off-road jack lifting points and shackle-mounting tabs for additional off-road recovery options. All WARN bumpers undergo rigorous field testing and lab pull testing to ensure rigidity in the most abusive conditions.

For the ultimate in corrosion protection, these bumpers wear a durable flat-black powdercoated finish that undergoes a five-step pre-treatment process featuring zirconium nanotechnology, and are engineered to withstand a 408 hours of salt spray testing. This will ensure the finish lasts and lasts.

When buyers are ready to mount a WARN winch, they can be assured the Elite Series is up to the task. Warn has engineered the bumpers to position the winch in a manner so the engine gets maximum airflow. Speaking of winches, the bumpers will accommodate the WARN ZEON, ZEON Platinum, VR, XD9, XD9i, 9.0Rc, and 9.5xp models allowing users to truly “go prepared.”

WARN Elite Series Full-Width Bumper without Grille Guard Tube

Available in Multiple Configurations

The Elite Series bumpers for the JL come in one of four versions:

Full-Width without Grille Guard Tube

Full-Width with Grille Guard Tube

Stubby without Grille Guard Tube

Stubby with Grille Guard Tube

The Full-Width Elite Bumpers, as seen above, will clear 37” tires with only a 2” lift and factory wheel offset. The Full-Width version also includes built-in light ports to mount OE or aftermarket fog lights.

WARN Elite Series Stubby Front Bumper without Grille Guard Tube

The narrower Stubby version provides maximum off-road performance and tire clearance—ideal for hardcore off-roaders. It has similar features as the Full-Width version, but with increased approach angles. This bumper also allows for mounting aftermarket lights above the bumper.

WARN Elite Series Stubby Front Bumper with Grille Guard Tube

Additionally, Warn is offering a durable skid plate (sold separately) for the JL that compliments all Elite Series bumpers designed for the Wrangler JL

About Warn Industries

Warn Industries is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. The company designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersports vehicles. Warn Industries is headquartered near Portland, OR.

