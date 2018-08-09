The Mint 400 Returns to Las Vegas March 4th-10th, 2019

by MadMedia / 0 Comments / 9 View / August 9, 2018

Great American Off-Road Race returns to entertainment capital of the world

July 30th, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV – The Martelli Brothers announced today that The Mint 400 will be returning to Las Vegas, Nevada March 4th-10th, 2019. “The Great American Off-Road Race” will feature two days of racing on Friday, March 8th and Saturday, March 9th, with pre-race festivities beginning earlier that week. For the first time in decades, motorcycles will once again return to the Mint, and compete on a brand new single track course designed to challenge even the most seasoned desert moto racers. The addition of bikes on a second day of racing is expected to push the number of race entries well over six hundred next year.

The Martelli Brothers and their production arm Mad Media, have successfully grown The Mint 400 into the largest and most important off-road race in the world. The event attracts over 35,000 spectators to Las Vegas for the race and week long activities and it features over four hundred race teams from as many as twenty-seven different states and seventeen different countries, competing on a 120-mile loop that extends from the edge of Las Vegas to the California-Nevada state line at Primm. With five massive spectator areas (and more being developed for 2019), The Mint 400 puts fans safely in front of high speed off-road racing action.

“This year we hit some significant milestones with the expansion of our television and livestream packages. Our social media impact alone increased 176% from last year. For 2019, we are continuing to expand and adding new events to the Mint – building on the festival idea – including adding an additional day of racing to accommodate professional desert moto racers,” said Mint 400 CEO, Matt Martelli. “Our focus since buying the Mint has been to not only grow the event and re-establish it as a worldwide phenomenon, but to also bring the sport of desert off-road racing and culture of off-roading to anyone with a TV or smart phone.”

The Mint 400 has enjoyed nine years of uninterrupted national television coverage, and is beamed into 80 million homes nationwide via their current ABC World of X Games package. Additionally, The Mint 400 live stream which debuted this year, reached over 250K unique viewers. The online and social media impact exceeded 300 million impressions, making the event the most visible and heavily documented off-road race on the planet.

In 2019, The Mint 400 will kick off its events in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 5th with their annual vehicle procession down the Las Vegas Strip, showcasing over twenty million dollars worth of race cars in the direct spotlight of Sin City. Qualifying for the Unlimited Trick Trucks and select classes, will once again take place early in the week as well. Select events will take place downtown Fremont East, with the help and support of The Downtown Project and City of Las Vegas – and once again put the race and race teams front and center for the amazing spectacle only Las Vegas can deliver. Fans can expect two days of Contingency & Technical Inspection again next year, and of course two days of incredible racing centered around the official start/finish line at Primm Valley Resorts behind Buffalo Bills Hotel and Casino.

More details on the events surrounding the 51st anniversary of the Great American Off-Road race will be shared in the coming months.

Meanwhile for those who missed the 2018 ABC World of X Games broadcast, don’t fret – a special extended play digital version is set to be released early August and will feature over twenty minutes of additional content not in the original TV broadcast. It will be free to view and download. Follow The Mint 400 on Facebook and Instagram for complete details and for more information on the 2019 dates and schedule visit: www.themint400.com

About The Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 (www.themint400.com) is the oldest, most prestigious, and most challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over three hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1967, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the world’s best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!

About Mad Media

Mad Media (www.madmedia.com) is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, with in-house film and television production. We craft authentic, culturally engaging brand messages, and deliver them across print, web, photography, and film platforms. Mad Media has been leading the online content revolution since 1995 producing major commercial, television, online content and viral film projects such as The Gymkhana Series and XP1K Series. Owner of The Mint 400 off-road race and UTV World Championship off-road race, Mad Media has pioneered combined marketing campaigns integrating events with with print, online, social media, TV content, and merchandise to create fully integrated brand experiences.

