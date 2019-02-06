Larry Roeseler, J.N. Roberts & Rob MacCachren to be Honored at the Mint 400 Dinner of Champions

by MadMedia / 0 Comments / 2 View / February 5, 2019

Get your seat at the Dinner of Champions here.





The Mint 400 announced today that Larry Roeseler, J.N. Roberts & Rob MacCachren will be honored at the 2019 Mint 400 Dinner of Champions. The Dinner of Champions is a curated dining experience with both current and past champions of off-road. Guests are invited to rub elbows with some of the greatest champions of off-road racing while partaking in a three course dining experience delivered by The Kitchen at Atomic’s Chef Justin Hall.

The 2019 Mint 400 Dinner of Champions will be held at The Kitchen at Atomic on Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00pm. This is a 21+ event and open to the general public. Click here to reserve your seat at the table. Please note, this is a 21+ event.

Confirmed Champions: J.N. Roberts, Larry Roeseler & Rob MacCachren

Chef: Chef Justin Hall

Date: Wednesday, March 6th, 2019

Time: 7:00pm – 12:00am

Location: The Kitchen at Atomic

“The Dinner of Champions was created to honor the former and current champions of off-road racing. It’s important to us that we show our respect and admiration for the pioneers that came before us. There is no better way to prepare for the race than to get people together and share a meal before the madness of Mint 400 week begins,” commented Mint 400 CEO, Matt Martelli.

Come enjoy wine and mezcal tastings and experience the culinary soul of off-road culture. Dinner includes a three course, plated meal for up to 150 people. Stay Classy Meats, a Montana based wholesale meat and jerky distributor of bison, elk, cattle and other free-range animals, has joined the Mint 400 Dinner of Champions as title sponsor of the event, and will be providing their exceptional high-quality meats for the dinner.

“Matt and I have been very blessed to travel all over the United States and world while working in the off-road industry. As a result we are constantly trying new foods from different regions. The movement globally to grow and harvest local, natural, sustainable, quality meat is embodied in the Stay Classy ethos. They avoid the use of antibiotics by raising their animals the way mother nature intended, and you can taste it in the meat. We’re thrilled to be able to share their amazing meats at the upcoming Dinner of Champions,” commented Mint 400 COO, Josh Martelli.

About The Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the most celebrated, prestigious, and challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over four hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1968, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the world’s best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!

About Mad Media

Established in 1995, Mad Media is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, specializing in adrenalized film and television production. Owners Matt and Josh Martelli have spent over two decades crafting authentic, culturally engaging brand messages in print, web, photography, and film platforms for some of the worlds top brands including Red Bull, BFGoodrich Tires, and Polaris Industries. Mad Media’s viral film projects, such as the Gymkhana series and XP1K series, have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. From their early days as pioneers of branded viral video content for skateboard companies Osiris and Expedition, to their most recent work spreading the gospel of off-road racing with the world famous Mint 400, Mad Media remains a powerhouse pioneer of digital media.

