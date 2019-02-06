Vision X Supports Off-Road Industry at KOH

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / February 5, 2019

Vision X Lighting Supports Racers and Enthusiasts at Nitto King of the Hammers Powered by Optima Batteries



Vision X is excited to return to the Nitto King Of The Hammers powered by Optima Batteries race week from February 1 – 9 in Johnson Valley, California. The Vision X Event Team will be providing lighting support to racers and enthusiasts throughout the week while stationed inside Hammertown.



Vision X athlete and Two-Time King Of The Hammers Winner, Loren Healy will pilot his Vision X lit MBRP/Nitto/KMC Wheels Red Dragon 2.0 dirt slayer for another attempt to make history.

Jordan Pellegrino will seek to overtake the kingdom aboard his all new state-of-the-art GenRight/Rockstar Energy/Mickey Thompson race car, featuring CG2 Light Cannons and XPL Chaser Bar.

European Vision X team member, Nicholas Montador of WEP Racing WSR, is making the Long haul from France to fulfill a dream of racing the famed King Of The Hammers race.

For the first time Unlimited Trophy Trucks will race during Hammers week, with Vision X Racer Eric Hustead looking to secure the Inaugural victory of the Toyo Desert Invitational presented by Monster Energy.

Keep an eye out for all of the Vision X Hammers Family: Cody Addington, John Mathews (Off-Track Motorsports), Don Fisher (SEI Racing), Brian Caprara, Jade & Kyle Wickham (Wickham Racing), Scott Morse (Moose Motorsports), Airen Patrick and others flying the Vision X Flag.



As the action packed week winds down, we fire it back up on Saturday with the GenRight/Vision X KOH Experience by Mickey Thompson Tires with over 150 Jeeps & Off-Road Vehicles to explore the ULTRA4 KOH Course. The sold-out event always brings huge smiles and a new appreciation for the rugged KOH course.



Be sure to stop by the Vision X Semi Truck in Hammertown for a limited run of Loren Healy and Jordan Pellegrino Posters and to see the latest Lighting products!



For more information about Vision X Off-Road Lighting products visit VXAutomotive.com

