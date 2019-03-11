Travis Chase Wins BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 Saturday Afternoon Race

by MadMedia / 0 Comments / 2 View / March 11, 2019

Will also compete in Class 6100 on Sunday afternoon

Travis Chase kicked off his quest for two class victories at the 2019 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 with success on Saturday afternoon. The Chase Motorsports driver and 2017 Class 5000 winner returned to the class for this year’s event and scored the unofficial victory alongside co-driver Jacob Lauxen over runner-up Christian Fessler.

“This was supposed to be a little jaunt around the park!” Chase joked from the podium. “It was tough out there, we were pushing hard, and there were a couple of lead changes. But we persevered, and pushed forward with our plan: push hard, mellow out towards the middle, and push hard again toward the finish. That’s what we did.

“The car was perfect, and we didn’t have to touch this thing all day. We didn’t have one flat. Today was great—everything was phenomenal.”

As he did at the Best in the Desert season-opening Parker 425, Chase plans to pull double duty in Class 5000 and Class 6100 in this year’s Mint 400. The Californian qualified 13th for tomorrow afternoon’s Class 6100 start order during Thursday’s Method Race Wheels Time Trials. He’ll be hoping to have a similar run to this afternoon’s event, where Chase’s advantage grew larger and larger as the race went on.

The first of three car, truck, and UTV races in this weekend’s event saw an even split of three-lap and two-lap classes. Classes 5000, 6000, 1100, 2000, UTV Unlimited, and UTV Sportsman ran three laps each, while nearly a dozen classes ran two laps. Despite losing an alternator on the first lap and having to push their Class 4700 truck off the podium, Bunch Racing was unofficially the top overall finisher in the two-lap race.The 2019 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 continues on Sunday with two more races, kicking off at 6AM with seven classes including both premier UTV classes and continuing at 1:30PM with the premier Unlimited Trucks headlining five of the fastest classes in the sport. Fans can watch the official live stream starting at 9:30AM, and follow along with timing and scoring all day long, at themint400.com/live.



About The Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the most celebrated, prestigious, and challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over four hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1968, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the world’s best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!



About Mad Media

Established in 1995, Mad Media is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, specializing in adrenalized film and television production. Owners Matt and Josh Martelli have spent over two decades crafting authentic, culturally engaging brand messages in print, web, photography, and film platforms for some of the worlds top brands including Red Bull, BFGoodrich Tires, and Polaris Industries. Mad Media’s viral film projects, such as the Gymkhana series and XP1K series, have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. From their early days as pioneers of branded viral video content for skateboard companies Osiris and Expedition, to their most recent work spreading the gospel of off-road racing with the world famous Mint 400, Mad Media remains a powerhouse pioneer of digital media.

Related