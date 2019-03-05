The 2019 BFGoodrich Mint 400 powered by Monster Energy Roars Back into Las Vegas, March 6-10

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 4 View / March 5, 2019

Over $600,000 in contingency money offered up to Mint 400 racers

The BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 powered by Monster Energy returns to Las Vegas, Nevada this week, March 6-10. The Great American Off-Road Race™ will be held Saturday, March 9 and Sunday March 10 in Primm, NV with pre-race festivities beginning earlier in the week on Fremont Street East in downtown Las Vegas.. The massive field of nearly five hundred and fifty race teams includes fifty unlimited trucks, fifty 6100 trucks and nearly one hundred and fifty UTV’s. The world famous Mint 400 has always attracted celebrities and racers from around the globe. This year Formula One Champion Jenson Button, NASCAR Racer Casey Mears, and two time UFC Champion Cain Velasquez will all join the field of racers.

The inaugural “Mint 400 Desert Rally” was held in Las Vegas in 1968 as a way to promote The Mint Hotel and Las Vegas Gun Club. The race has a rich and storied history, and has once again become the largest and most important off-road race in the world. The event attracts over 65,000 spectators to Las Vegas for the race and week long activities. It features a massive field of five hundred and fifty teams competing across an incredible fifty individual classes, including motorcycles which have be reintroduced to the Mint this year for the first time since 1976. The 90-mile loop that extends from the California-Nevada state line in Primm to the Southern edge of Las Vegas in Jean, NV is considered the most grueling and challenging off-road race course in America. With five massive spectator areas, The Mint 400 puts fans safely in front of thrilling off-road racing action.

The Mint 400 is the ultimate family friendly motorsport event. Start/Finish Line Tickets in Primm, NV are $10 online or $15 at the door. Parking tickets are $40 per vehicle for access to the five dedicated spectator areas in Jean, NV. VIP packages are available for race days at the official Primm Valley Resorts Start/Finish Line. Led by Michelin star chef Drew Deckman, the Mint 400 VIP package is the ultimate way for fans to experience the event featuring premium food, drink, and comfort.

The Mint 400 will kick off on Wednesday, March 6th, when 125 of the planet’s toughest off-road race vehicles parade down the world-famous Las Vegas Strip during the Ignite CBD Mint 400 Vehicle Parade. The parade will begin near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and stretch all the way to the Fremont East district in downtown Las Vegas. Over forty million dollars of machinery will be on display.

The Method Race Wheels Time Trials will take place on Thursday, March 7th at 9:00AM to set race day starting positions for over one hundred Unlimited Truck, Class 1500 and Class 6100 racers. Later that night, the results will be announced at 8:20pm on 9th and Fremont during the Method Race Wheels Pit Crew Challenge, where top 6100 and Unlimited Truck pit crews will throw down to see who is the fastest pit crew in off-road.

The two day Mint 400 Off-road Festival presented by Rockford Fosgate will be held Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8 and feature nearly two hundred of the top aftermarket off-road companies on Fremont Street East from Las Vegas Boulevard to 11th Street. Each of the five hundred and fifty teams will parade in front of twenty five thousand off-road fans daily, on their way to technical inspection at the end of the festival.

The Mint 400 will feature two exciting races on both Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10th. The 2019 Grand Marshal and off-road racing legend JN Roberts will be at the start line to waive the green flag, launching the massive field of racers into the brutal Nevada desert. For the first time since 1976, the motorcycles are returning to The Great American Off-Road Race™ and will start off the line at 7:00AM on Saturday, followed by the limited four wheel vehicles beginning at 1pm. On Sunday, four wheel racing resumes at 6am with the Pro UTV Classes and more limited race vehicles. Then on Sunday afternoon at 1:30pm, the entire weekend culminates with the unlimited truck race for all the glory.

The Mint 400 has expanded their live stream coverage to include two days of fantastic race action. The two-day format will build on the storied events wildly successful live stream roll out, that reached over a quarter of a million unique visitors in 2018. This years program will be available on TheMint400.com as well as select sponsor websites, YouTube and Facebook, and fans will be able to tune in on their computers and handheld devices from anywhere in the world to follow The Great American Off-Road Race™. On air talent will include off-road racing and motocross legend Ricky Johnson, off-road cultural icon Bob Bower, Ultra-4 competitor and KOH announcer Jim Marsden, and roving pit reporter Tiffany Stone.



About The Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the most celebrated, prestigious, and challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over four hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1968, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the world’s best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!



About Mad Media

Established in 1995, Mad Media is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, specializing in adrenalized film and television production. Owners Matt and Josh Martelli have spent over two decades crafting authentic, culturally engaging brand messages in print, web, photography, and film platforms for some of the worlds top brands including Red Bull, BFGoodrich Tires, and Polaris Industries. Mad Media’s viral film projects, such as the Gymkhana series and XP1K series, have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. From their early days as pioneers of branded viral video content for skateboard companies Osiris and Expedition, to their most recent work spreading the gospel of off-road racing with the world famous Mint 400, Mad Media remains a powerhouse pioneer of digital media.

