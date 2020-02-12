Desert Racing

Jean Spectator Areas Filling Up Quickly!

Posted on Feb 12, 2020 at 12:04 PM
Updated on Feb 12, 2020 at 6:04 AM
Jean Spectator Areas are filling up quickly for the 2020 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400.  Once the Jean spectator areas are full, spectating will be limited to the Primm Valley Start/Finish Line in Primm, NV.  Do not wait to get your passes – They will sell out!
Click here to purchase a Jean Spectator Parking Pass.
There are a very limited number of available spectator parking spots in Jean, NV and all are expected to sell out well before the event. Jean Spectator Parking Passes are designed to guarantee you a parking spot inside one of the four spectating areas located in Jean, NV.  You must have a parking pass in order to park a vehicle inside any spectating area and your vehicle is only permitted to enter the spectator area for which you have a pass for.
Click here for the full details and spectator area descriptions. 
About The Mint 400
Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the most celebrated, prestigious, and challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over four hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1968, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the world’s best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!

About Mad Media
Established in 1995, Mad Media is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, specializing in adrenalized film and television production. Owners Matt and Josh Martelli have spent over two decades crafting authentic, culturally engaging brand messages in print, web, photography, and film platforms for some of the worlds top brands including Red Bull, BFGoodrich Tires, and Polaris Industries.  Mad Media’s viral film projects, such as the Gymkhana series and XP1K series, have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. From their early days as pioneers of branded viral video content for skateboard companies Osiris and Expedition, to their most recent work spreading the gospel of off-road racing with the world famous Mint 400, Mad Media remains a powerhouse pioneer of digital media.
