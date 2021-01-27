GenRight Off Road Racing 3 Vehicles in 2 Classes at KOH2021

GenRight Off Road is excited to announce that Jordan Pellegrino will be racing in two classes for the 2021 Optima Batteries King of the Hammers presented by Lasernut. Jordan has been chosen by Factory Honda Off-Road Racing to race a Honda Talon UTV for his first UTV race ever. Jordan was selected after an exhaustive search for the right fit of driver for the Talon.



“I’m stoked that Factory Honda Off-Road selected me as a driver for the UTV race at King of the Hammers 2021. The team is great, our practices have gone extremely well, and I’m confident the Talon will get me to the finish line at the front of the pack. What is great is the suspension is similar to the “Unicorn” #98 full independent suspension car I race in 4400 class so the learning curve was minimal.” Explained Jordan.

Jordan will also be racing in the Optima Batteries King of the Hammers presented by Lasernut 4400 Unlimited Class race in his full independent suspension racecar built by GenRight Off Road. This will be Jordan’s second year racing in the “Unicorn” at KOH. The 800 horsepower FIS car is extremely fast in the desert, and works well in the rocks.



The “Unicorn” will be one of the few 4400 cars on 40” tires, but don’t let that fool you because the Mickey Thompson Baja Boss tires are one of the toughest all-around mud terrain on the market. In fact, The “Terremoto” JKU 4485 race Jeep that Tony Pellegrino raced in 2020 still has one tire from the KOH race last year on the Jeep!

In addition to Jordan driving in the 4400 race on Saturday, GenRight Off Road is extremely excited to announce that a fan of Ultra4 Racing watched King of the Hammers LIVE in 2020 and saw Tony Pellegrino racing the “Terremoto” JKU, and was inspired to build his JKU into a race jeep! Tommy Dykstra learned how to weld and fabricate, thanks to many hours of YouTube videos, and turned his JKU into a race jeep. Complete with an LSX motor, GenRight Elite Suspension, roll cage and armor upgrades to pass tech, and he qualified for the 2021 KOH race last fall at the Lasernut Beatdown at BFE in Moab, UT.



The 2021 KOH race will be Tommy’s first King of the Hammers race, and second race of his career in offroad. “Tommy has shown such a huge dedication to Ultra4 Racing in his first few months in the sport that we are going to help him with his pit strategy, and fill in the gaps for his pit crew on race day with our crew from GenRight. It’s tough coming into this sport new, and getting enough help to get you to and through race day. We wanted to help in any way we could, since he is a superfan of the sport. He built a Jeep JKU clone of the “Terremoto” to race in, but his has a bigger motor! I don’t think anyone has ever built a 4400 class race Jeep because they were inspired when they watched the race. This is a first in Ultra4 Racing history!” Explained Tony Pellegrino, owner and founder of GenRight Off Road.



“GenRight has been great to work with on building “Noisy Boy” JKU for the 2021 race, and they didn’t stop with giving me pointers for the build, they had one of their staff that knew Area BFE extremely well, and she helped me qualify for the 2021 KOH race. My co-driver now is Tony’s original co-driver, Matt Perron, who knows Johnson Valley extremely well. We have also done a 4-day intensive training session out at Johnson Valley that really taught me how to drive the jeep and my way around JV since I have only been here once before.” Said an extremely enthusiastic Tommy Dykstra. His goal is to finish the race in time, and hopefully beat Tony Pellegrino’s placement of 32nd in the 2020 race in the “Terremoto” JKU.

King of the Hammers race week schedule for Team GenRight is as follows:

2/1/21 UTV Qualifying on– Jordan Pellegrino

2/3/21 4400 Qualifying on– Jordan Pellegrino in the 10AM hour, Tommy Dykstra in the 3PM hour

UTV Tech & Contingency – Jordan Pellegrino

2/4/21 UTV Race on– Jordan Pellegrino

2/5/21 4400 Tech & Contingency on – Jordan Pellegrino & Tommy Dykstra

2/6/21 4400 Race on – Jordan Pellegrino & Tommy Dykstra