Bumper Blitz: Warn Industries Introduces All-New Ascent XP; New Applications for Ascent HD, Trans4mer Gen III, and Powersports

WARN Ascent XP front bumper for 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD 2500/3500.

Clackamas, OR (12/22/20) – Warn Industries is expanding its bumper offerings for both truck and powersports applications. This includes the release of the all-new Ascent XP bumper line. This lineup caters to truck owners who want the look and protection of a welded truck bumper, but don’t need a winch. Additionally, Warn has released new applications in its rugged Ascent HD series, versatile Trans4mer Gen III offerings, and a new powersports bumper for the Polaris General. All bumpers offer the exceptional durability, uncompromised quality, and rugged designs buyers expect from the Oregon-based company.

Ascent XP – Rugged Style and Added Protection

The all-new Ascent XP bumpers are ideal for the buyer who’s looking for rugged looks and added front-end protection, yet isn’t looking to mount a winch. Like Warn’s standard Ascent™ bumpers, the XP has a low-profile look, welded one-piece construction, and a state-of-the-art powder-coated finish.



Remarkably durable, Ascent XP has one-piece construction made from 11 gauge and ¼” steel for extra front-end protection. There’s a built-in slot to accommodate a 30” light bar (not included). Additionally, there are integrated dual light ports to mount auxiliary flood or spot sights (not included). For even more front-end resilience, Ascent XP showcases a welded-on Baja style grille guard tube. And like all Ascent bumpers, this product accommodates oversized tires and wears a durable black textured powder coat over 11-gauge steel that also withstands rigorous 408-hour salt spray testing, delivering up to 2X corrosion protection. Made in the USA.



Ascent XP is currently available for the following applications:2020–Current Chevrolet Silverado HD 2500/35002011–Current Ford Super Duty F-250/F-350/F-450/F-550

Ascent HD – Heavy-Duty Performance and Design

Ascent HD front bumper for 2020 GMC 2500/3500.

Warn Industries now offers its heavy-duty Ascent HD front bumper for more full-size pickup trucks. These stout bumpers debuted with Ford Super Duty and Ram HD applications, and they’re now available for more trucks. These new versions have three grille guard options to suit any need and style. New applications include:

2020 Silverado HD 2500/3500 Ascent HD Bumper with Full Guard

2020 Silverado HD 2500/3500 Ascent HD Bumper with No Guard

2020 Silverado HD 2500/3500 Ascent HD Bumper with Baja Bar

2020 GMC HD 2500/3500 Ascent HD Bumper with Full Guard

2020 GMC HD 2500/3500 Ascent HD Bumper with No Guard

2020 GMC HD 2500/3500 Ascent HD Bumper with Baja Bar

The Ascent HD front bumpers are made with more metal than the standard Ascent bumpers offering a more robust product for heavier trucks. Built with 1/4″ and 3/16″ steel, these stout bumpers have the ability to accommodate mid-frame winches up to 12,000 lbs. (5443 kg), such as WARN® VR EVO, ZEON®, and ZEON Platinum, and also now Warn’s large-frame Heavyweight Series winches up to 16,500 lbs. (7484 kg) including the M12, M15, and 16.5ti. Ascent HD bumpers let truck buyers equip their pickups with a much broader range of winch products to get the exact setup they need. Their extra-stout construction also offers additional front-end protection from trail hazards. Made in the USA.

Trans4mer Gen III – Strong, Durable, Configurable: New Applications

Trans4mer Gen III Mounting System with bolt-on full grille guard headlight bundle.

The modular Trans4mer® mounting system has been a popular choice for truck owners of all types for years. The latest applications in the Trans4mer Gen III lineup are now available. This includes:

2020 Super Duty Trans4mer Gen III Large Frame Mounting Kit: This kit allows the largest WARN truck winches, such as M12, M15, and 16.5ti to mount to new Ford Super Duty applications.

2020 Super Duty and 2019+ Ram HD Gen III Trans4mer Series Mounting Kit: For owners of WARN Industrial Series winches, this Trans4mer kit lets work trucks get more done.

The Trans4mer Gen lll retains the factory front bumper, and uses extra welds and fewer bolts than previous models for a clean, easy install without cutting, drilling or grinding. They’re also easy to order, with kits that have no more than two part numbers. Constructed of heavy-gauge steel with a durable black powder coated finish to protect against corrosion, these kits are made in the USA.

Trans4mer Gen III kits allow for customization. Required is the base winch mounting kit. This includes brackets and a winch carrier. They also include J-hooks for increased recovery options and provisions to mount lights.

Next, there’s an optional center grille guard constructed of 2″ tubular cross members. There are also tabs to mount auxiliary lights. The grille guard has replaceable rubber trim for added style and protection.

For buyers who want the most complete system, they can opt for the full grille guard bundle. This includes welded uprights as well as headlight guards. The combo of a grille guard and headlight guards adds the most protection in the Trans4mer Gen III lineup.

Bumper for Polaris General UTVs: Performance and Protection

WARN 2016-2021 Polaris General 1000 and 2020-2021 Polaris General XP 1000 bumper.

For the Polaris General owner looking to add vehicle recovery as well as added front-end protection, Warn Industries released this new bumper.



Built from tough 1/8” steel and powder coated for exceptional durability, this sturdy bumper will allow WARN VRX and AXON powersports winch models to be mounted on the General 1000 and General XP 1000 for increased front end protection and recovery duty. The bumper also showcases welded recovery points ready for shackles (sold separately), and the design helps to maintain the General’s factory lines while sitting high to provide ground clearance and off-road performance. For maximum corrosion protection, this bumper wears a durable black textured powder coat which withstands rigorous salt spray testing, delivering up to 2X corrosion protection

About Warn Industries

Warn Industries (warn.com) is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. The company designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersport vehicles. Warn Industries is headquartered near Portland, OR.