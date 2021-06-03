Warn Industries Acquires Fabtech Industries, Inc.

Clackamas, OR (June 1, 2021) – Warn Industries today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Fabtech Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of aftermarket suspensions for light trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs.

Fabtech’s product offerings include suspension systems, shocks, and leveling kits. The company was founded in 1989 as a custom fabrication firm specializing in racing suspension systems and Prerunner builds, cages, bumpers, and other products. Today, the company has over 2,000 SKUs in their portfolio and the Fabtech brands, which include Dirt Logic and Stealth Shocks, are recognized as premium offerings in the off-road and performance segments.

Kyle Shiminski, Vice President & General Manager of Warn Industries, stated, “With strong brands and complementary categories to Warn’s truck, off-road, and overlanding segments, this partnership provides an opportunity to combine the premium brands of WARN, Factor 55 and Fabtech into a more all-encompassing solution for end-customers.” Shiminski added, “We have admired the Fabtech brand heritage and made in the USA mindset and are extremely excited to be able to align together. We look forward to working closely with the entire Fabtech team, and continuing their history of premium, innovative products while adding another premium brand to the Warn family.” Fabtech will operate as a division of Warn Industries.

Fabtech’s products are designed, tested, and manufactured in the United States, and utilize proprietary technology to fully integrate vehicles’ electronics and sensors with their systems.

Dave Winner, Founder and CEO of Fabtech Industries, Inc. commented, “We are excited to be part of the Warn Industries family, joining a company with highly-recognized, premium brands and a storied history. We are proud of what we have accomplished over our 30-plus year history, and we look forward to continuing our traditions, now as part of Warn and as such, being able to leverage resources available as part of a larger entity. We will continue to focus on developing innovative solutions for the off-road segment.” Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Fabtech Industries

Fabtech Industries (www.fabtechmotorsports.com) is a leading manufacturer of aftermarket suspensions for light trucks and SUVs. The Fabtech product offering includes suspension systems, shocks, and leveling kits. Fabtech brands, which include Dirt Logic and Stealth Shocks, are recognized as premium offerings in the off-road racing and performance segments. Fabtech’s products are designed, tested, and manufactured in the United States, and utilize proprietary technology to fully integrate vehicle’s electronics and sensors with their systems. Fabtech is headquartered in Chino, CA.

About Warn Industries

WARN (www.warn.com) is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. Warn Industries designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersports vehicles. Warn Industries is headquartered near Portland, OR.

Warn Industries also includes Factor 55 (www.factor55.com), a manufacturer of highly-engineered rigging hardware for CLOSED SYSTEM WINCHING™, a technique that uses rigging comprised entirely of closed link hardware to provide an additional layer of safety when operating a winch. The Factor 55 product offering includes: winch line and splice-on shackles, fairleads, pulleys, vehicle recovery kits and bags, recovery straps, rope, and other specialty products. Factor 55 is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and their products are designed and manufactured in Idaho.