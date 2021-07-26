Warn Industries Releases Bumpers for New Ford Bronco

Warn is offering these Elite Series bumpers in two versions: One with a welded-on grille guard tube, and one without the tube. The stout tube offers additional protection to the winch as well as an aggressive look. However, Bronco owners with the forward-facing camera will probably want to opt for the version without the tube. They’ll also likely want to use one of the company’s winch control pack relocation kits (for ZEON and VR EVO). The sleek no-bar bumper and winch control pack relocation will keep that camera free from obstruction as the factory intended.