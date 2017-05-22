ALLOY USA LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF ALUMINUM DIFFERENTIAL COVERS FOR DANA 30, 35 AND 44 AXLES

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 12 View / May 22, 2017

New Heavy-Duty Covers are Engineered for Superior Off-Road Protection

Suwanee, Ga. (TBD) – Alloy USA®, a leading manufacturer of performance drivetrain products, announced the release of its new line of Aluminum Differential Covers for the Dana 30, 35 and 44 differentials. Each cover is designed to help protect internal components from damage caused by contact with rocks and other off-road hazards as well as aid in dissipating damaging heat.The new matte red powder coated Aluminum Differential Covers are constructed from A356-T6 cast aluminum for impact resistance. Additionally they feature a precision machined sealing surface, allowing gaskets or RTV sealant to be used for a leak-free seal.

Alloy USA Aluminum Differential Covers are engineered to provide an improved level of protection over factory stamped steel differential covers and add a stylish accent to any Jeep. The covers feature a magnetic drain plug for trouble-free maintenance and a specially designed dipstick bolt to help Jeep owners avoid issues from over- or under-filling their differentials.

Backed by Alloy USA’s five-year limited warranty the, Alloy USA Aluminum Differential Covers are available online and through select Jeep and off-road parts and accessories retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $114.99.

For more information about the new Alloy USA Aluminum Differential Covers or Alloy USA’s complete line of performance drive train products or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Alloy USA at 770-614-6101 or visit www.alloyusa.com

Part No. Description MSRP 11210 Aluminum Differential Cover, Dana 30, Red $114.99 11211 Aluminum Differential Cover, Dana 35, Red $114.99 11212 Aluminum Differential Cover, Dana 44, Red $114.99



ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omixada.com.

Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC

