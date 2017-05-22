Go Strong! Yokohama Tire Launches the All-new, Ultra-tough GEOLANDAR M/T G003™ Mud-Terrain Tire

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 104 View / May 22, 2017

Available in 37 sizes, the ruggedly eye-catching M/T is built to dominate, thanks to its proprietary technology, which delivers superior strength, performance and traction

SANTA ANA, CA. – (May 18, 2017) – Tough just got a lot tougher with Yokohama Tire Corporation’s all-new GEOLANDAR M/T G003™ mud-terrain tire.

Designed for hardcore off-roaders, outdoor enthusiasts and pick-up truck/SUV owners, the M/T is the latest member of Yokohama’s rugged GEOLANDAR® line of durable, light truck tires and is initially available in 37 sizes, ranging from 15- to 20-inch rim diameters. New features on the M/T, which goes on sale in the U.S. July 1, include aggressive sidewall styling, GEO-SHIELD™ technology and a special triple-polymer compound.

“‘GO STRONG!’ is the battle cry for GEOLANDAR, and that’s really what the new, incredibly tough M/T tire is all about,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire senior director of tire business and product planning. “The M/T was built to dominate…and it does.”

Briggs added that “The M/T has it all: intimidating good looks, superior strength, proven performance and excellent traction in all on- and off-road terrains, from everyday highway driving to attacking steep, jagged rocks; muddy trails and desert sand.”

According to Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire director of LTR segment development, independent test results show that the M/T outperforms leading competitors in several important areas, including longer lasting tread life (eight percent longer) and shorter stopping distance on wet roads (51 feet shorter). Plus, testing reveals the M/T is 2.3 decibels quieter on the road.

“With the launch of the GEOLANDAR M/T G003, Yokohama now owns the youngest line of light truck tires with extensive market coverage,” said Briggs. “This is an exciting time for Yokohama, our GEOLANDAR brand and our customers. Plus, it’s only the start – we have more to come. Much more.”

GEOLANDAR M/T G003 benefits include:

— Yokohama’s new GEO-SHIELD construction incorporating multiple sidewall plies, steel belts, a full nylon cap and a high turn-up carcass – creates a stronger tire that provides strength and protection, even in the harshest off-road conditions.

— Longer-lasting tread is the result of a new, high-density compound and a wider, flatter profile that creates exceptional wear performance.

— Outstanding traction – a must for off-roaders – comes from a triple-polymer tread compound combined with optimized sipes and an ideal block to void ratio, which provide outstanding grip and significantly shorter stopping distances on wet roads.

— A quieter ride on the road is due to the advanced variable pitch tread on the M/T, which assures a quiet, on-highway ride while maintaining off-road performance.

— An aggressive sidewall armor creates a bold, new look while delivering off-road traction and protection from damage.

— Satisfaction guaranteed via Yokohama’s 30-day money-back trial pledge.

GEOLANDAR M/T G003 applications include a wide variety of popular pick-ups and SUVs, including the Dodge Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler, Chevy Silverado 2500, Ford F-150 Raptor, Nissan Titan, Toyota FJ Cruiser, Land Rover Discovery, GMC Yukon XL 3500 and many more.

Yokohama has launched two new sponsorships to fit with the audience for the M/T and the entire GEOLANDAR line. Reinforcing the toughness and strength of the M/T, Yokohama has become the Official Tire of the U.S Spartan Race series, the original and largest obstacle race series. Yokohama is also the Official Tire of the Nitro Circus Live US Tour and Nitro World Games. Nitro Circus is the premier adrenaline-fueled action sports tour.

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires that’s celebrating its 100thanniversary in 2017. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for off-road and light truck, high-performance, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com.

