Grabowski Brothers Racing 2017 Vegas to Reno Testing

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 13 View / August 17, 2017

After making its debut at the 2017 Baja 500, the Subaru Crosstrek Class 5 has already seized the attention of off-road racing and the imagination of the automotive world. Follow Grabowski Brothers Racing & Crawford Performance in Barstow, California as they test one of the most unique vehicles currently in the sport for the 2017 Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno.



CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL PHOTO SET ON RACE-DEZERT.COM About Race-Dezert.com

Race-Dezert.com was created by off-road enthusiasts, giving off-roaders a place online to share information about the sport and culture of off-road racing. Based in Southern California, Race-Dezert.com highlights the off-road disciplines of desert racing, short course off-road, stadium truck racing, rally raid, rally racing and rock crawling.



Our goal is to connect the world of off-road racing globally, bringing people together through the common denominator of off-road culture. Whether you are a racer, a promoter, a chase team member, a casual fan, or just interested in learning about off-road, Race-Dezert.com is a place where you can learn about the sport and culture of off-road racing.

Related