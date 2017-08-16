Telenav and Toyota Launch Scout GPS Link, Powered by Telenav Enhanced OpenStreetMap, on Toyota Vehicles in Canada

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 16 View / August 16, 2017

Provides Drivers with Safe, In-Car Navigation Experience Seamlessly Integrated with Other Toyota Services

Santa Clara, Calif., Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected car and location-based platform services, announced today that its Scout® GPS Link navigation app is now available in 2018 Toyota Camry vehicles sold in Canada with select other models to follow. The app is part of Toyota’s next-generation Entune® 3.0 multimedia system’s Entune App Suite Connect.

Telenav’s Scout GPS Link turns a vehicle’s multimedia screen into a full in-car navigation system, powered by a smartphone and the cloud. It enables drivers to easily transfer the information displayed on their mobile device to the multimedia display inside the car. It is available as a free download on both the Apple® App Store® and Google Play™ store for Android™ phones.

Among its many driver-friendly features are:

A fully interactive, moving map for real-time location information while driving.

Intelligent one-box search to make destination entry easy.

Traffic-optimized navigation with voice guidance for safe, fast directions.

Regularly updated maps as a result of enhancements by the OpenStreetMap ® (OSM) community and Telenav’s enhanced OSM platform that adds essential attributes needed for navigation to the map.

Voice recognition integrated with Toyota’s Push-to-Talk button for safe use while driving.

Integration with other Entune 3.0 apps, enabling users to easily launch navigation to locations in those apps without exiting the app or having to re-enter information.

Seamless connectivity between mobile device and vehicle provided by Xevo® Engine Link.

“We are delighted to make Scout GPS Link available to Toyota customers in Canada,” commented Sal Dhanani, co-president of Telenav’s Automotive Business Unit. “It will provide them with a convenient search and navigation experience everywhere they go, while saving them time and effort in their everyday driving. Plus, it is localized with versions in both English and French.”

The launch of Scout GPS Link in Canada continues Telenav’s successful relationship with Toyota Motor Corporation. The latest version of Scout GPS Link with interactive moving maps has been available in the United States since June 2017 for the Toyota Camry Sedan equipped with Entune 3.0. Scout GPS Link was the first brought-in navigation solution to be powered by Telenav’s enhanced OSM data when previous versions of the application launched in select 2016 Toyota vehicles and in 2017 on five popular Lexus models.

“We are pleased to have the Telenav Scout GPS Link as an important part of our Entune 3.0 App Suite,” said Cyril Dimitris, Vice-President, Toyota Canada. “With the Scout GPS Link’s new interactive maps and integration with other key location-based apps in the App Suite, the 2018 Camry will provide a delightful and uniquely reliable experience for Toyota drivers in Canada.”

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based platform services, focused on transforming life on the go for people – before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, global brands such as Ford, GM, Toyota, and AT&T deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. Fortune 500 advertisers and local advertisers can now reach millions of users with our highly-targeted advertising platform. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based ads, visit www.telenav.com.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over 5 million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 286 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability in the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI’s head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax and parts distribution centers in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than seven million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. For more information on Toyota and Toyota products, please visit: www.toyota.ca.

