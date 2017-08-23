King Shocks’ Jason Voss Wins His Fourth Vegas to Reno in Five Years

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 9 View / August 23, 2017

King Shocks takes top two podium spots & Class 1 win in the longest race in the United States

With a finishing time of 09:02:42.094, King Shocks’ Jason Voss earned the overall win at the 2017 Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno. The victory marks his fourth Vegas to Reno overall win in five years and distances himself further ahead in the 2017 overall Best in the Desert points championship.

Kicking off the weekend, King Shocks took seven of the top ten qualifying positions in the time trails event held at the notoriously rough APEX Road. Full of jumps, g-outs, whoops and overall nasty terrain, APEX weeds through the field and keeps the fastest racers up front.

“It’s always going to be rougher and more challenging qualifying at APEX and that’s how I like it knowing I’m equipped with one of the best trucks out there. I can’t say enough about King Shocks’ ability that allows me to push its limits. We were able to earn a third place starting position for race day and muscle our way to the front nearing the halfway point. From there, we held off Justin Matney for the overall. Four out of five years ain’t bad!” commented Jason Voss.

After a grueling 550 miles, Voss was first to the finish line in Dayton, NV, followed by King Shocks teammate Justin Matney. Matney started the race in seventh position and proved that the RPM Off-Road 4WD trick truck has its advantages in a race which winning pace was around 61mph. At race mile 300, Matney handed the truck off to Josh Daniel, who fell just short of catching Voss in the second half of the race by just +00:03:30. Vegas to Reno marks the second race in a row in which Matney has missed out on the overall by three minutes.

King Shocks also took the top five spots in Class 1500. #1589 Jon Walker took the class win by nearly four minutes over teammate #1549 Sam Berri. Youtheory Racing’s Harley Letner finished in third place and will keep his points lead in the overall points championship for Class 1500.

#6107 Steve Kovach destroyed the 6100 field, with second place finisher Carrie Smiley crossing the finish line +00:46:10 than Kovach’s pace. About King Shocks

