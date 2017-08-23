American Passion, Quality, and Performance: We are Baja Designs

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 7 View / August 23, 2017

25 years ago, Baja Designs was founded with a passion and thirst for off road. Performance driven and race proven – Baja Designs engineers and manufactures American made products, using only the best components available, right here in San Diego, California.

Enthusiasts know that BD provides the highest quality and meticulously crafted LED lights on the market today. The world’s top off road drivers stand by our products for a reason – because they get you home safe – and fast.

This video details every breath that Baja Designs takes in and lets out. From the engineering phase led by founder and lead engineer, Alan Roach. To the finished products on elite race vehicles, special forces military vehicles, and everything in between. Baja Designs breathes passion, quality, and performance.

With off road LED lighting solutions that are second to none – it is no surprise that Baja Designs has become known world-wide as The Scientists of Lighting.

About Baja Designs

For 20+ years Baja Designs (BD) has engineered revolutionary ways to stay at the forefront of motorcycle and automotive lighting. The first product developed was a Dual Sport kit that made a pure off road motorcycle minimally street legal. This intimate knowledge of motorcycle electrical capabilities led to a natural evolution to engineer the first HID motorcycle race light. Owner/Lead engineer Alan Roach is an avid Baja 1000 racer who has successfully been able to fine tune a motorcycle’s limited light optics to maximize rider comfort, speed and safety. As a result, Baja Designs (BD) has won every professional and amateur motorcycle and ATV Baja 1000 class for over 15 years.

As their engineers and racers advanced to truck and buggy racing, the next evolution began. Baja Designs quickly adapted their race winning HID motorcycle lights to their new race vehicles. With amazing speed, Baja Designs (BD) HID lights were adopted by the vehicle race community and could be found on the majority of Baja 1000 winning vehicles. In the process, Baja Designs (BD) engineers became well known as “The Scientists of Lighting” and were sought out by professional race teams to develop and aim their vehicle lighting.

LED lights were the next natural evolution of lighting and Baja Designs (BD) was the first company to develop a forward projecting LED light bar that was introduced and raced in the 2005 Baja 1000. That original LED light bar has evolved into a line of the highest performing and race winning LED lights on the market. Revolutionizing industry leading lights is not just a job at Baja Designs (BD), but a lifelong passion for both their owners and employees. The Baja Designs (BD) product line is dedicated to being BRIGHTER, BOLDER, and BETTER, which is why they truly are “The Scientists of Lighting”.

