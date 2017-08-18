Rob MacCachren Will Start First At Vegas To Reno

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 11 View / August 18, 2017

2017 Race-Dezert BITD Vegas to Reno Coverage

The longest offroad race in America is now officially underway as 54 unlimited vehicles qualified this afternoon to see who would start first at the 2017 Best In The Desert Vegas To Reno race.

BITD setup the qualifying loop out at Apex once again in the same area as The Mint 400 time trials but changed it up a bit on the drivers by giving them a qualifying course with a few sections not used in a few years.

Rob MacCachren was the last driver to qualify as the team had to work on the truck in between the parade lap and his scheduled run. Even though he got the roughest course compared to all the other drivers he would walk away with the pole position finishing with a time of 4 minutes and 58 seconds.

Top 10 Qualifiers

1. Rob MacCachren

2. Bryce Menzies

3. Jason Voss

4. Tim Herbst

5. Kyle Jorgensen

6. Troy Herbst

7. Justin Matney

8. Todd Pedersen

9. Brett Sourapas

10. Anthony Terzo

About Race-Dezert.com

Race-Dezert.com was created by off-road enthusiasts, giving off-roaders a place online to share information about the sport and culture of off-road racing. Based in Southern California, Race-Dezert.com highlights the off-road disciplines of desert racing, short course off-road, stadium truck racing, rally raid, rally racing and rock crawling.



Our goal is to connect the world of off-road racing globally, bringing people together through the common denominator of off-road culture. Whether you are a racer, a promoter, a chase team member, a casual fan, or just interested in learning about off-road, Race-Dezert.com is a place where you can learn about the sport and culture of off-road racing.

Related