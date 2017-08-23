Jason Voss Wins Best in the Desert’s 2017 Vegas to Reno

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 5 View / August 23, 2017

2017 Race-Dezert BITD Vegas to Reno Coverage

After a grueling 550 miles, Jason Voss was first to the finish line in Dayton, NV and took home his fourth Vegas to Reno overall win in five years. Starting from third qualifying position, Voss quickly got out front physically nearing the halfway point and remained in position to take the overall win with a time of 09:02:27.

Second place finisher Justin Matney had one a strong performance in the #4 RPM Off-Road Trick Truck. Matney split seat time with Josh Daniel, who fell just short of catching Voss in the second half of the race. The duo’s spectacular performance finished just +00:03:30 off of Voss’ winning pace.

Bryce Menzies finished in third place after an unusually high (nine) amount of flats. Him & co-driver Pete Mortensen pushed on to secure the final spot on the podium, despite their significant down time. Many classes are still battling it out in the Nevada desert. Click here for a full list of unofficial results as the finish. About Race-Dezert.com

Race-Dezert.com was created by off-road enthusiasts, giving off-roaders a place online to share information about the sport and culture of off-road racing. Based in Southern California, Race-Dezert.com highlights the off-road disciplines of desert racing, short course off-road, stadium truck racing, rally raid, rally racing and rock crawling.



Our goal is to connect the world of off-road racing globally, bringing people together through the common denominator of off-road culture. Whether you are a racer, a promoter, a chase team member, a casual fan, or just interested in learning about off-road, Race-Dezert.com is a place where you can learn about the sport and culture of off-road racing.

Related